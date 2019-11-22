Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Discusses His Past Drug Use Three Years After Going Sober

"It was a really dark time in my life"

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 10:16

Noah Centineo has opened up about his past drug use and has explained why he turned to substances during a “really dark” period of his life.

The actor is currently riding high with the success of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, but things looked very different for him just three years ago. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 23-year-old explained where things started to go wrong for him.

Getty

Noah’s parents had split when he was a teenager, with the actor moving into a hotel with his mother: “As the 15-year-old living in close quarters with my mom, I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role.

“[To] fill a position that was vacant at that time, you know, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion.”

One of those moments when adulthood feels like childhood again

At the age of seventeen, Noah moved out and spent the next few years sofa-surfing with friends. 

This is the point when his “wild period” really began, saying he’d “take Molly and talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions.”

Getty

When the interviewer asked if he took other drugs, Noah replied: “Everything. There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life."

Noah has been sober since the day prior to his 21st birthday and now channels his emotions into healthier outlets like meditation and journaling.  

Latest News

Noah Centineo Discusses His Past Drug Use Three Years After Going Sober
Ariana Grande Has Been Spotted Kissing A Mystery Man In Los Angeles
Why Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Have Sparked Break-Up Rumours Again
Tana Mongeau Has Been Hanging Out With Jake Paul’s Ex-Girlfriend Alissa Violet
Everything You Need To Know About Reality Con UK!
Tana Mongeau Speaks Out After Jake Paul Kisses Model Julia Rose On Instagram
Miley Cyrus Dodged An Awkward Run-In With Liam Hemsworth By Minutes
Kim Kardashian Thinks Baby Psalm Is A Reincarnation Of Late Father Robert Kardashian
Sofia Richie Has Just Unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram
7 Reasons Why Sailing The Med Is Your Next Summer Adventure
Hailey Bieber Reveals The One Rule She And Justin Bieber Have In The Bedroom
Get To Know Hybrid Minds
Get To Know: Hybrid Minds
Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Unfollowed Cole Sprouse On Instagram
Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms There Are Talks For A Hannah Montana Prequel
Kylie Jenner Gives Fans An Update On Her Relationship With Travis Scott
Unique festivals, rainforest hikes and white-sand beaches... St.Kitts is the place to be
Did KJ Apa Just Confirm He's In A Relationship With Model Clara Berry?
Jacob Elordi Has Been Pictured Kissing Rumoured Girlfriend Zendaya In New York
2 Weeks Road Trippin' The Deep American South
James Charles Is Messaging Fans After Leaking His Own Phone Number

More From Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Discusses His Past Drug Use Three Years After Going Sober
Alexis Ren Gushes About Her Relationship With Noah Centineo For The First Time
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
It Looks Like Noah Centineo Is Dating Model Alexis Ren And Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings
Noah Centineo Bleached His Beard And Some Fans Have Decided To Unstan Forever
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Pays The Cutest Tribute To Peter Kavinsky On His Final Day Of TATB3
Noah Centineo Is Being Bodyshamed On Instagram After Posting A Shirtless Photo
Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Here’s Why Fans Think ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ Has Started Filming
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
People Aren't Happy About Noah Centineo Starring In The Charlie’s Angels Movie
13 Reasons Why’s Ross Butler Join The Cast Of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2
This Is Lana Condor’s New Love Interest In To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Ariana Grande Has Been Spotted Kissing A Mystery Man In Los Angeles
Noah Centineo Discusses His Past Drug Use Three Years After Going Sober
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Unfollowed Cole Sprouse On Instagram
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Tana Mongeau Speaks Out After Jake Paul Kisses Model Julia Rose On Instagram
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Why Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Have Sparked Break-Up Rumours Again
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom