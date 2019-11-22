Noah Centineo Discusses His Past Drug Use Three Years After Going Sober

Noah Centineo has opened up about his past drug use and has explained why he turned to substances during a “really dark” period of his life.

The actor is currently riding high with the success of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, but things looked very different for him just three years ago. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 23-year-old explained where things started to go wrong for him.

Getty

Noah’s parents had split when he was a teenager, with the actor moving into a hotel with his mother: “As the 15-year-old living in close quarters with my mom, I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role.

“[To] fill a position that was vacant at that time, you know, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion.”

At the age of seventeen, Noah moved out and spent the next few years sofa-surfing with friends.

This is the point when his “wild period” really began, saying he’d “take Molly and talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions.”

Getty

When the interviewer asked if he took other drugs, Noah replied: “Everything. There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life."

Noah has been sober since the day prior to his 21st birthday and now channels his emotions into healthier outlets like meditation and journaling.