Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel

Noah Centineo has come through with a controversial idea for a potential To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel and tbh, we’re not 100% convinced that he should be given the reins on this one.

The actor has already spoken up about how much he’d love to revisit the character of Peter Kavinsky - and judging by the amount of people who loved the first instalment - we’re pretty convinced that Netflix will be making an announcement fairly soon.

In an interview with The Metro, the 22-year-old regulation hottie said: "I haven't heard anything, all I know is that everyone involved wants there to be a sequel. I absolutely want a sequel! I'm under that universe."

He suggested: "Maybe Peter can fall from the pedestal? Maybe he can change into not-so-good of a guy? Maybe we can show the dimensions to different people. How we can be heroes in one moment and villains in another?"

Sorry, is this the same Peter Kavinsky who went out and purchased Lara Jean’s favourite yoghurt from across town? A villain? Are we completely sure about that?

Anyone who’s read Jenny Han’s books will know that the next instalment in her trilogy is titled P.S. I Still Love You, with the third and final part of the story being named, Always and Forever: Lara Jean.

While it hasn’t been announced if a second film has been given the green light yet, director Susan Johnson previously revealed that it would take around a month before Netflix would be making any official statements.

Is the world ready for Dark Peter™?