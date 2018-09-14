Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel

Are we sure about this?

Friday, September 14, 2018 - 11:54

Noah Centineo has come through with a controversial idea for a potential To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel and tbh, we’re not 100% convinced that he should be given the reins on this one.

The actor has already spoken up about how much he’d love to revisit the character of Peter Kavinsky - and judging by the amount of people who loved the first instalment - we’re pretty convinced that Netflix will be making an announcement fairly soon.

Hit play on the video for solid proof that Noah Centineo is, in fact, the dream man...

In an interview with The Metro, the 22-year-old regulation hottie said: "I haven't heard anything, all I know is that everyone involved wants there to be a sequel. I absolutely want a sequel! I'm under that universe."

He suggested: "Maybe Peter can fall from the pedestal? Maybe he can change into not-so-good of a guy? Maybe we can show the dimensions to different people. How we can be heroes in one moment and villains in another?"

Getty

Sorry, is this the same Peter Kavinsky who went out and purchased Lara Jean’s favourite yoghurt from across town? A villain? Are we completely sure about that? 

Anyone who’s read Jenny Han’s books will know that the next instalment in her trilogy is titled P.S. I Still Love You, with the third and final part of the story being named, Always and Forever: Lara Jean.

While it hasn’t been announced if a second film has been given the green light yet, director Susan Johnson previously revealed that it would take around a month before Netflix would be making any official statements.

Is the world ready for Dark Peter™?

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
V personality Brody Jenner attends VH1&#039;s &#039;Barely Famous&#039; Season 2 Party on June 14, 2016 in West Hollywood, California
Brody Jenner Is Returning To The Hills... But Is Lauren Conrad?
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, David Guetta & More
Janelle Monae performs at Roundhouse in London.
5 Things We Loved About Janelle Monae At London's Roundhouse
Shannon Purser at the premier of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.
Who Is Shannon Purser? Everything You NTK About The Star Of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Lena Dunham at the &#039;Half the Picture&#039; premiere.
Lena Dunham Apologises For Her Involvement In The Revolve Fat-Shaming Sweater Fiasco
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Actor Noah Centineo visits Build studio on July 12, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Noah Centineo? Everything You NTK About The Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star
Channel 5 announces they&#039;re cancelling cbb and big brother
Celebrity Big Brother AND Civilian Big Brother Has Been Axed By Channel 5
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Nicki Minaj at Marc Jacobs.
Cardi B Shuts Down Nicki Minaj’s Claims That She Pays Radio Stations To Play Her Music
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
JLS Star Oritse Williams Charged With Raping A Fan In A Wolverhampton Hotel Room
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spark marriage rumours as they visit NYC Courthouse
Did Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Just Get Married At A Courthouse?

More From Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man | MTV Celeb
Actor Noah Centineo visits Build studio on July 12, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Noah Centineo? Everything You NTK About The Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Noah Centineo improvised Sierra Burgess scene says Shannon Purser
Noah Centineo Proves He's Too Smooth After Improvising THIS Sierra Burgess Scene
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star Noah Centineo Was Catfished
Noah Centineo's Real Life Catfish Could Still Be At Large
Noah Centineo on The Today Show.
Noah Centineo Is Crushing Hard On Selena Gomez
Kiernan Shipka proposes to Noah Centineo
Kiernan Shipka Just Proposed To Noah Centineo
Stars at the premiere of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.
Fans Can Vote To Give Noah Centineo’s Character A Last Name In Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
&#039;To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before&#039; co-stars.
The Heartbreaking Truth Behind The Hot Tub Scene In To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
This Is What It’s Really Like To Kiss Noah Centineo According To Co-Star Shannon Purser
The Story Behind Noah Centineo’s Face Scar Will Genuinely Give You Nightmares
10 Vintage Noah Centineo Tweets That Will Make You Love Him Even More

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Halsey and G-Eazy split
Halsey Announces Split From G-Eazy Days After Being Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly
The Kardashians Apparently Think Sofia Richie Is A ‘Great Influence’ On Scott Disick
Noah Centineo improvised Sierra Burgess scene says Shannon Purser
Noah Centineo Proves He's Too Smooth After Improvising THIS Sierra Burgess Scene