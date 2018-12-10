Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez

Noah Centineo has been pretty vocal about his crush on Selena Gomez and has now revealed exactly what they would do if she accepted his invitation for a date.

The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor told Entertainment Tonight that he’d “love to have a conversation” with the singer IRL and that he “wouldn’t say no” if she asked him out for dinner.

Getty

Theorising what his dream date with Selena would actually look like, he explained: “[We could do] some yoga, go on a hike to the Wisdom Tree. You know, maybe go overseas, do something.”

Noah recently told Seventeen that something about the 26-year-old has captured his attention: “Selena seems like one of the coolest people ever. And she's an activist, as well. And clearly she loves love and is a loving person."

Getty

The 22-year-old has previously opened up about the secret formula to a good relationship: “My concept of a prefect date really is just as long as conversation is fun, and you can be yourselves and feel comfortable around each other.”

As for whether Selena will be up for doing some yoga with the internet’s dream boyfriend, an insider recently told Entertainment Tonight that she’s working on herself for the time being but is open to the concept of dating.

Tumblr

“She looks at relationships differently now—she isn't looking for someone to 'complete' her. But when the time is right, and for the right guy, she's totally open to trusting her friends with setting her up."

Time to slide into those DMs?