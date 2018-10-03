Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Just Joined The Cast Of The Charlie's Angels Reboot

He's playing a love interest, obviously.

Jordan Platt
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 - 10:48

The Charlie’s Angels reboot just a got a whole lot more exciting as Noah Centineo has been cast in a major role.

Having also bagged lead roles in Netflix hits Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before already this year, it looks like there's no stopping Noah on his way to ruling Hollywood. And don't know about you but we're really not mad about it.

Getty

The 22-year-old will be acting alongside Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, aka the Angels, in the reboot. Just in case you were wondering, Noah is set to play a love interest, which probably comes as very little surprise to anyone. 

The film is being directed by Elizabeth Banks, who is also going to be starring in the movie. If it works, it works, and Elizabeth is hilarious. 

And as with anything Noah related, the internet is in full meltdown mode. 

Sam Claflin has also landed a role in the franchise revamp. Honestly, heartthrobs left, right and centre - we already have the popcorn ready and there’s not even a release date yet. Now that’s commitment.

And this poor gal can’t process the news without crying:

Relatable tbf.

Kristen Stewart seems to be just as "stoked" as we are about this reboot too.

"Liz Banks is kind of the perfect person in my eyes to do this, and makes the whole idea of redoing something that is already really good, worthwhile because…I like her sensibilities, I like how she's approached the project,” she told E! News.

Well with a cast and team like this, what can go wrong? Noah, we are SO ready.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals How Her Parents Reacted When She Told Them She Was Pregnant – Exclusive
Kylie Jenner attending the Adidas Falcon FW18 launch.
Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Launching Skincare?
Che Lingo
Get To Know: Che Lingo
Allison Hill and her autistic son, Jacob Hill, attended Taylor Swift&#039;s Houston concert.
Taylor Swift Meets The Autistic Boy Who She Helped Get A Service Dog
Sophie Kasaei and Alex Macpherson
Geordie Shore's Alex Macpherson Hasn't Ruled Out Dating Sophie Kasaei
California Mid-State Fair featuring Demi Lovato.
Demi Lovato’s Sister Shares An Update On Her Recovery
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Just Joined The Cast Of The Charlie's Angels Reboot
Chloe Ferry’s Mum Is An Absolute Worldie And Fans Are Desperate For Her Number
Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Gave Her $1 Million To Say No To A Fashion Deal
Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose
Kim Kardashian And Ruby Rose Are The Most Dangerous Celebrities To Search For
Emma Stone Opens Up About Her Ongoing Experience Of Anxiety And Panic Attacks
How Bella And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Feel About Kendall Jenner Dating Their Little Brother
Shawn Mendes Was Asked If He'd Perform At Ex Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Wedding
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Admits She’s Happy To Have Ste Rankine ‘In Her Life Forever’ As She Opens Up About Motherhood To Her Mum – Exclusive
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Worries She’s Alienating Her Castmates Because Of This Reason – EXCLUSIVE
Celebs who have the craziest prenups
From Kim Kardashian To Beyoncé : 8 Of The Craziest Celebrity Prenups
Zayn Malik bares his tattoos on NYC stroll
Zayn Malik Bares His Chest Tats As He Steps Out After Recent 'Sex Session' Allegation
Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp
Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Were 'Spotted' Kissing
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Back At It With The Instagram Trolling
Riley Keough at the Toronto Film Festival.
Riley Keough Got Cast In Riverdale After Tweeting The Show

More From Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Just Joined The Cast Of The Charlie's Angels Reboot
Noah Centineo Has The Perfect Advice For Anyone Going Through A Break-Up
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo Is Majorly Fangirling Over James Corden
Noah Centineo Improvised This Moment During His Shirtless Scene In 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser'
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Noah Centineo Talks About His Next Film
Noah Centineo Is DESPERATE To Be Cast In This Upcoming Rom-Com Action Film
Noah Centineo: Star Of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before And Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man
Noah Centineo
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man | MTV Celeb
Actor Noah Centineo visits Build studio on July 12, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Noah Centineo? Everything You NTK About The Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Noah Centineo improvised Sierra Burgess scene says Shannon Purser
Noah Centineo Proves He's Too Smooth After Improvising THIS Sierra Burgess Scene
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star Noah Centineo Was Catfished
Noah Centineo's Real Life Catfish Could Still Be At Large

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Purchase Second Home
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Bought A Second Home In The Most Stunning Location
Zayn Malik bares his tattoos on NYC stroll
Zayn Malik Bares His Chest Tats As He Steps Out After Recent 'Sex Session' Allegation
Zayn Malik reportedly slept with 41-year-old
Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Vomits All Over Her White Dress In Drunken Ordeal
Chloe Ferry’s Mum Is An Absolute Worldie And Fans Are Desperate For Her Number
How Bella And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Feel About Kendall Jenner Dating Their Little Brother
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Announces She’s Removing Her Breast Implants
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
What Doctors Discovered After Measuring The Vaginas Of 650 Women
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd partying in New York City
Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Just Shared The Sneakiest Couples Selfie
Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp
Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Were 'Spotted' Kissing
Sophie Kasaei and Alex Macpherson
Geordie Shore's Alex Macpherson Hasn't Ruled Out Dating Sophie Kasaei