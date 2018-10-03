Noah Centineo Just Joined The Cast Of The Charlie's Angels Reboot
He's playing a love interest, obviously.
The Charlie’s Angels reboot just a got a whole lot more exciting as Noah Centineo has been cast in a major role.
Having also bagged lead roles in Netflix hits Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before already this year, it looks like there's no stopping Noah on his way to ruling Hollywood. And don't know about you but we're really not mad about it.
The 22-year-old will be acting alongside Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, aka the Angels, in the reboot. Just in case you were wondering, Noah is set to play a love interest, which probably comes as very little surprise to anyone.
The film is being directed by Elizabeth Banks, who is also going to be starring in the movie. If it works, it works, and Elizabeth is hilarious.
And as with anything Noah related, the internet is in full meltdown mode.
Sam Claflin has also landed a role in the franchise revamp. Honestly, heartthrobs left, right and centre - we already have the popcorn ready and there’s not even a release date yet. Now that’s commitment.
And this poor gal can’t process the news without crying:
Relatable tbf.
Kristen Stewart seems to be just as "stoked" as we are about this reboot too.
"Liz Banks is kind of the perfect person in my eyes to do this, and makes the whole idea of redoing something that is already really good, worthwhile because…I like her sensibilities, I like how she's approached the project,” she told E! News.
Well with a cast and team like this, what can go wrong? Noah, we are SO ready.