Noah Centineo Just Joined The Cast Of The Charlie's Angels Reboot

The Charlie’s Angels reboot just a got a whole lot more exciting as Noah Centineo has been cast in a major role.

Having also bagged lead roles in Netflix hits Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before already this year, it looks like there's no stopping Noah on his way to ruling Hollywood. And don't know about you but we're really not mad about it.

Getty

The 22-year-old will be acting alongside Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, aka the Angels, in the reboot. Just in case you were wondering, Noah is set to play a love interest, which probably comes as very little surprise to anyone.

The film is being directed by Elizabeth Banks, who is also going to be starring in the movie. If it works, it works, and Elizabeth is hilarious.

And as with anything Noah related, the internet is in full meltdown mode.

WAIT BOTH NOAH CENTINEO AND SAM CLAFLIN ARE GONNA BE IN CHARLIES ANGELS SHUT THE FUCK UP ITS WHAT I DESERVE IM SCREAMING — kara (@juIiancarstairs) October 2, 2018

Sam Claflin has also landed a role in the franchise revamp. Honestly, heartthrobs left, right and centre - we already have the popcorn ready and there’s not even a release date yet. Now that’s commitment.

NOAH WILL BE IN CHARLIES ANGELS. CHARLIES FUCKING ANGELS. THIS MOVIE IS HUGE HES GONNA BE HUGE IM SO FUCKING PROUD I- — ‏ً (@maiamitvhell) October 2, 2018

IT WAS FOR CHARLIES ANGELS IM SO MAD HE HAD ALL OF THE FANBOYS READY FOR MURDER AND GAVE ME THE BIGGEST HEART ATTACK OF MY LIFE FOR CHARLIES FREAKING ANGELS?!?!? I HATE NOAH BUT ALSO CONGRATS BOO — aimee✨ (@cinemctic) October 3, 2018

ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME @noahcent YOU ARE DOING CHARLIES ANGELS WITH MY QUEEN #KristenStewart I CANT MY TWO FAVORITES 😱😱😱 — Welcome To New York (@TwiHardMonster) October 2, 2018

And this poor gal can’t process the news without crying:

Relatable tbf.

Kristen Stewart seems to be just as "stoked" as we are about this reboot too.

"Liz Banks is kind of the perfect person in my eyes to do this, and makes the whole idea of redoing something that is already really good, worthwhile because…I like her sensibilities, I like how she's approached the project,” she told E! News.

Well with a cast and team like this, what can go wrong? Noah, we are SO ready.