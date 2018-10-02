Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Has The Perfect Advice For Anyone Going Through A Break-Up

When is his self-help book coming out?

Tuesday, October 2, 2018 - 11:41

Noah Centineo has once again proved that he’s the man of everyone’s dreams by coming through with some practical advice about how to get through the universally crappy process known as heartbreak.

The 22-year-old actor appeared in a video for Glamour where he answered a bunch of fan’s questions about their personal problems: “Hey @noahcent how do you get over a heart break when you still love the person that left you?” one person asked.

Now get checking out a bunch of times Noah Centineo was the most perfect man in the world...

After taking a deep breath and pondering the true emotional depth of the question, IRL Peter Kavinsky replied: “Focus on yourself. If you love someone, like, truly love someone, I don't think that ever goes away.

He added: “But what does change is your perspective on the relationship and the dynamic."

Pointing out that it’s sometimes impossible to truly get ‘over’ someone, he insisted that moving “through and past someone” is sometimes an equally impressive feat.

“Rediscover yourself, do things you like, do things that make you happy, feel empowered, and inspired,” he advised. “Learning that I actually do like working out, hiking, meditation, yoga, hanging out with my friends. Over time, you'll wake up one day and the heartbreak won't be as bad."

Noah Centineo Gives Advice to Strangers on the Internet | Glamour

And when a separate fan asked how he conquers stress, Noah answered: “I don’t. I’m super stressed; I’m super overwhelmed. Taking baths. I’ve taken more baths in the past two weeks than I have in my entire life.”

Fingers crossed Noah pens a self-help book one day because we’d buy the hell out of it.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Admits She’s Happy To Have Ste Rankine ‘In Her Life Forever’ As She Opens Up About Motherhood To Her Mum – Exclusive
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Worries She’s Alienating Her Castmates Because Of This Reason – EXCLUSIVE
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Back At It With The Instagram Trolling
Riley Keough at the Toronto Film Festival.
Riley Keough Got Cast In Riverdale After Tweeting The Show
Little Mix 2018
Get Your Questions In For Little Mix!
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen&#039;s Wedding
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Share Secret Wedding Pics And They Partied HARD
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd partying in New York City
Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Just Shared The Sneakiest Couples Selfie
Love Island&#039;s Jack and Dani
Love Island's Jack Fincham Talks About Marrying Dani Dyer Following Engagement 'Announcement'
Noah Centineo Has The Perfect Advice For Anyone Going Through A Break-Up
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - Shallow - Music Video
The Biggest New Movies To See At The Cinema This Week
Arizona Wildfires.
A Gender Reveal Party Ended In An Arizona Wildfire And A $220k Bill
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Purchase Second Home
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Bought A Second Home In The Most Stunning Location
Kendall Jenner's Dream Wedding Is Not Very Kardashian
Taron Egerton
Here's Your First Look At Taron Egerton As Elton John In His New Movie
Cardi B Hands Herself Into New York City Police In Connection With Strip Club Attack
Cardi B Hands Herself Into Police After Allegedly 'Ordering' Attack At A Strip Club
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Admits It ‘Feels Like She Never Left’ The House As She Returns For The New Series – EXCLUSIVE
iPhone
If You Want To Get Around Apple’s ‘Screen Time’ Restrictions These Savvy Kids Know How
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
YO! MTV Raps - Dimzy
"Drill Music Is Being Scapegoated" - 67's Dimzy Pens Must-Read Open Letter In The Latest YO! MTV Raps
Zayn Malik reportedly slept with 41-year-old
Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split

More From Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Has The Perfect Advice For Anyone Going Through A Break-Up
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo Is Majorly Fangirling Over James Corden
Noah Centineo Improvised This Moment During His Shirtless Scene In 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser'
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Noah Centineo Talks About His Next Film
Noah Centineo Is DESPERATE To Be Cast In This Upcoming Rom-Com Action Film
Noah Centineo: Star Of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before And Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man
Noah Centineo
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man | MTV Celeb
Actor Noah Centineo visits Build studio on July 12, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Noah Centineo? Everything You NTK About The Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Noah Centineo improvised Sierra Burgess scene says Shannon Purser
Noah Centineo Proves He's Too Smooth After Improvising THIS Sierra Burgess Scene
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star Noah Centineo Was Catfished
Noah Centineo's Real Life Catfish Could Still Be At Large
Noah Centineo on The Today Show.
Noah Centineo Is Crushing Hard On Selena Gomez

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Vomits All Over Her White Dress In Drunken Ordeal
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Announces She’s Removing Her Breast Implants
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Purchase Second Home
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Bought A Second Home In The Most Stunning Location
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
Zayn Malik reportedly slept with 41-year-old
Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split
Chloe Ferry and dog Ivy on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Accidentally Ate Her Dog Ivy’s Poo and Sam Gowland Can’t Handle It
What Doctors Discovered After Measuring The Vaginas Of 650 Women
Celebrity sightings: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.
Pete Davidson Joked That He Replaced Ariana Grande’s Birth Control With Tic Tacs
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Flaunts Major Underboob In Kim Kardashian Style Dress
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Is Even More Of A Boss After Having Stormi Webster And Here's Why
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?