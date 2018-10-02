Noah Centineo Has The Perfect Advice For Anyone Going Through A Break-Up

Noah Centineo has once again proved that he’s the man of everyone’s dreams by coming through with some practical advice about how to get through the universally crappy process known as heartbreak.

The 22-year-old actor appeared in a video for Glamour where he answered a bunch of fan’s questions about their personal problems: “Hey @noahcent how do you get over a heart break when you still love the person that left you?” one person asked.

Now get checking out a bunch of times Noah Centineo was the most perfect man in the world...

After taking a deep breath and pondering the true emotional depth of the question, IRL Peter Kavinsky replied: “Focus on yourself. If you love someone, like, truly love someone, I don't think that ever goes away.

He added: “But what does change is your perspective on the relationship and the dynamic."

Pointing out that it’s sometimes impossible to truly get ‘over’ someone, he insisted that moving “through and past someone” is sometimes an equally impressive feat.

“Rediscover yourself, do things you like, do things that make you happy, feel empowered, and inspired,” he advised. “Learning that I actually do like working out, hiking, meditation, yoga, hanging out with my friends. Over time, you'll wake up one day and the heartbreak won't be as bad."

And when a separate fan asked how he conquers stress, Noah answered: “I don’t. I’m super stressed; I’m super overwhelmed. Taking baths. I’ve taken more baths in the past two weeks than I have in my entire life.”

Fingers crossed Noah pens a self-help book one day because we’d buy the hell out of it.