Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Hopes The ‘To All Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Will Be Like Twilight

Ready for a fandom war?

Friday, January 4, 2019 - 10:29

Noah Centineo has opened up about his hopes for the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel and it sounds like he wants the movie to follow a similar trajectory to the Twilight series.

Before anyone starts worrying about vampires and werewolves stealing Peter Kavinsky’s supply of yoghurts, the 22-year-old was very specific about which elements of the saga he thinks the Netflix film should include.

Getty

During an interview with EW, he said: “I want people to get behind John [Ambrose], I want people to get behind Josh, I want people to get behind all the characters. I would like to see fans bicker about it and have it be like the whole Edward Cullen-Jacob thing [from Twilight]. I love that.” 

Aside from his dreams of a fandom war, Noah also opened up about the different sides to Peter and how the next movie could expand upon his personality: “I think [he] could be more vulnerable and jealous. He’s not a super evolved person, so there’s always more to explore and develop.”

As for what Lana Condor hopes for the sequel, she wants her character – Lara Jean Covey – to be more sure of herself.  

Netflix / Masha_Weisberg

“It’s in her nature to not be confrontational, so when people are mean to her or things happen to her that aren’t necessarily great, I think sometimes she’s just like ‘Okay, well I guess that’s life.' What would be exciting for me is for her to stand up for herself a little bit more.”

The sequel doesn’t have an official launch date yet but we have our fingers crossed more information will be released in the next few months.

Latest News

Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Instagram accounts that will cure your wanderlust.
Cure Your Wanderlust With These Instagram Babes
Rage 2
6 HUGE Game Sequels Finally Coming Out This Year
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian
Sam Smith &amp; Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Sam Smith & Normani Announce Their Joint Single Together ‘Dancing With A Stranger’
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
BTS Member Jimin Has Broken Drake’s SoundCloud Streaming Record With New Song 'Promise'
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Noah Centineo Hopes The ‘To All Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Will Be Like Twilight
Dermot Kenned
Dermot Kennedy Officially Releases Fan Favourite ‘For Island Fires and Family’
Chloe Ferry in Lasula
Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Promoting Flat Tummy Shakes Online
Netflix movies
The Best Netflix Movies Of 2018
New Year Dating Resolutions
Dating Resolutions To Make If You Want To Find Love In 2019
Beautiful Boy
EXCLUSIVE New Look At Timothée Chalamet In His New Movie, 'Beautiful Boy’
32 Thoughts A Gay Man Has On A First Date
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella
Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is Launching Concealers In 50 Different Shades
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Have Been ‘Spending Time Apart’ Amid Split Rumours
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding

More From Noah Centineo

Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Noah Centineo Hopes The ‘To All Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Will Be Like Twilight
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo And Justin Bieber Are Competing For The Affections Of Jaden Smith
Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Join The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
Stars of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before in 2018 at Netflix premiere
A ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Is Officially Happening At Netflix
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
This Video Of Noah Centineo Singing Justin Bieber’s ‘Boyfriend’ Is Today’s Required Viewing
Noah Centineo Agrees That Dumplin’s Luke Benward Is The Internet’s New Boyfriend
Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
You Have Lana Condor’s Platforms To Thank For Noah Centineo Being in 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'
Noah Centineo on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Noah Centineo's Next Role Is A World Away From 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
‘To All The Boys I’ve Killed Before’ Is The Horror Movie We Never Knew We Needed
From Harry Styles To Halsey: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2018

Trending Articles

Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Chrysten Zenoni and her baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Blasts Troll Who Criticised Her For Not Breastfeeding Newborn
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
Chloe Ferry in Lasula
Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted
BTS Member Jimin Has Broken Drake’s SoundCloud Streaming Record With New Song 'Promise'
BLACKPINK Make It As The First K-Pop Girl Group To Perform At Coachella
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding
Kyle Christie&#039;s new girlfriend
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian