Noah Centineo Hopes The ‘To All Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Will Be Like Twilight

Noah Centineo has opened up about his hopes for the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel and it sounds like he wants the movie to follow a similar trajectory to the Twilight series.

Before anyone starts worrying about vampires and werewolves stealing Peter Kavinsky’s supply of yoghurts, the 22-year-old was very specific about which elements of the saga he thinks the Netflix film should include.

Getty

During an interview with EW, he said: “I want people to get behind John [Ambrose], I want people to get behind Josh, I want people to get behind all the characters. I would like to see fans bicker about it and have it be like the whole Edward Cullen-Jacob thing [from Twilight]. I love that.”

Aside from his dreams of a fandom war, Noah also opened up about the different sides to Peter and how the next movie could expand upon his personality: “I think [he] could be more vulnerable and jealous. He’s not a super evolved person, so there’s always more to explore and develop.”

As for what Lana Condor hopes for the sequel, she wants her character – Lara Jean Covey – to be more sure of herself.

Netflix / Masha_Weisberg

“It’s in her nature to not be confrontational, so when people are mean to her or things happen to her that aren’t necessarily great, I think sometimes she’s just like ‘Okay, well I guess that’s life.' What would be exciting for me is for her to stand up for herself a little bit more.”

The sequel doesn’t have an official launch date yet but we have our fingers crossed more information will be released in the next few months.