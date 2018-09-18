Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Improvised This Moment During His Shirtless Scene In 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser'

Woah, woah, woah.

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 11:10

Somebody send Noah Centineo an award for his improvisation skills because it’s just been revealed that he was the brains behind part of that awkward shirtless selfie scene in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

That’s right, the 22-year-old has another thing to add to his CV aside from his iconic back-pocket spin and that popcorn bowl move in Netflix’s modern classic, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Now get checking out seven times Noah Centineo proved he's the dream man... 

This time around, his character in the latest YA hit perfectly summed up what it’s like sending a risky text and hearing nothing back for minutes on end. The director of the movie has now opened up about how he let Noah take the reins on part of the scene.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ian Samuels said: "I remember when [Noah] did his [shirtless] selfie, I encouraged him to think, How do you cover for yourself when you think the other person thinks you made a huge mistake?

Getty

"And I would just let the cameras roll and we would see, the longer Shannon wouldn’t respond, the more uncomfortable Noah would get. I think the direction I gave him was, 'I want you to start try to cover for yourself if it’s taking too long and find a way to tell her you were just kidding.'"

As for how he decided to respond: “In the script, it was just 'JK,' and then Noah gets to feel out his own rhythm and when he felt like it was actually taking too long and go through all those beats.

Tumblr

“Some of that was improvised; I think he writes “hahahahaha” and then I told him to delete it. And there was the anxiety over the ellipsis that I wanted to show."

Ah, the classic “hahahahaha JK” move. We’ve all done it. 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Opens Up About How Motherhood ‘Changes You As A Person’ – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Rita Ora at the MTV VMAs 2018
Rita Ora Has Finally Announced New Album Phoenix Six Years After Her Debut Release
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
Chance The Rapper and Kanye West
Chance The Rapper And Kanye West Collaborating On New Album Good Ass Job
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Beauty hacks you should never try
The Worst Beauty Hacks Of All Time Ever
10 Crazy Things Happen To Your Body When You’re Pregnant
10 Kinda Crazy Things That Happen To Your Body When You’re Pregnant
Ariana Grande Is Taking Time Out From The Industry After The Death Of Mac Miller
How to spot a douchebag on dating apps
11 Ways To Spot A Douchebag On Dating Apps
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Already Has A Tattoo Of His Pet Pig With Ariana Grande
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry&#039;s Puppy Trains French Bulldog Ivy
Chloe Ferry Finds Herself In A Pooey Situation As She Desperately Tries To Puppy Train Ivy
Kanye West 2018
Kanye West Announces New Album YANDHI As A Possible Sequel To Yeezus
What It's Really Like To Have An Addictive Personality Disorder
Noah Centineo Improvised This Moment During His Shirtless Scene In 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser'
This is what celebs wore to their own birthday parties
The Best Celeb Birthday Party Outfits, Like Ever
Refreshers Week: The Uni Survival Guide From ACTUAL Uni Students
Alec Baldwin Insists That Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber *Did* Get Married In Secret
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE

More From Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Improvised This Moment During His Shirtless Scene In 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser'
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Noah Centineo Talks About His Next Film
Noah Centineo Is DESPERATE To Be Cast In This Upcoming Rom-Com Action Film
Noah Centineo: Star Of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before And Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man
Noah Centineo
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man | MTV Celeb
Actor Noah Centineo visits Build studio on July 12, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Noah Centineo? Everything You NTK About The Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Noah Centineo improvised Sierra Burgess scene says Shannon Purser
Noah Centineo Proves He's Too Smooth After Improvising THIS Sierra Burgess Scene
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star Noah Centineo Was Catfished
Noah Centineo's Real Life Catfish Could Still Be At Large
Noah Centineo on The Today Show.
Noah Centineo Is Crushing Hard On Selena Gomez
Kiernan Shipka proposes to Noah Centineo
Kiernan Shipka Just Proposed To Noah Centineo
Stars at the premiere of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.
Fans Can Vote To Give Noah Centineo’s Character A Last Name In Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Love Island&#039;s Laura Anderson reveals why she split from Paul Knops
Love Island's Laura Anderson Talks Paul Knops Split: 'I Trusted Him Not To Do Things With Other Girls'
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry&#039;s Puppy Trains French Bulldog Ivy
Chloe Ferry Finds Herself In A Pooey Situation As She Desperately Tries To Puppy Train Ivy
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel