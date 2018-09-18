Noah Centineo Improvised This Moment During His Shirtless Scene In 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser'

Somebody send Noah Centineo an award for his improvisation skills because it’s just been revealed that he was the brains behind part of that awkward shirtless selfie scene in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.

That’s right, the 22-year-old has another thing to add to his CV aside from his iconic back-pocket spin and that popcorn bowl move in Netflix’s modern classic, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

This time around, his character in the latest YA hit perfectly summed up what it’s like sending a risky text and hearing nothing back for minutes on end. The director of the movie has now opened up about how he let Noah take the reins on part of the scene.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ian Samuels said: "I remember when [Noah] did his [shirtless] selfie, I encouraged him to think, How do you cover for yourself when you think the other person thinks you made a huge mistake?

Getty

"And I would just let the cameras roll and we would see, the longer Shannon wouldn’t respond, the more uncomfortable Noah would get. I think the direction I gave him was, 'I want you to start try to cover for yourself if it’s taking too long and find a way to tell her you were just kidding.'"

As for how he decided to respond: “In the script, it was just 'JK,' and then Noah gets to feel out his own rhythm and when he felt like it was actually taking too long and go through all those beats.

Tumblr

“Some of that was improvised; I think he writes “hahahahaha” and then I told him to delete it. And there was the anxiety over the ellipsis that I wanted to show."

Ah, the classic “hahahahaha JK” move. We’ve all done it.