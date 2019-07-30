Noah Centineo Is Being Bodyshamed On Instagram After Posting A Shirtless Photo



Noah Centineo is facing some cruel and totally unjustified comments about his body after posting a topless picture on Instagram.

The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor shared a candid snap of himself walking around without a top and ~some~ people have taken the image as an invitation to criticise his shape.

A portion of fans have shared nasty comments saying that he should “go fitness” and return to the form he had when he shot that iconic shirtless Calvin Klein advert earlier this year.

Others have stood up for Noah and pointed out that his body is his own damn business and that he looks incredible whatever his size: “He looks great whether he has abs or not 🤷‍♀️ ne ways people are all attractive in their own ways [sic]"

Another said: “oH mY GoD, He hAs No abs!1!1!1!1!1!1!1 shut the f**k up, he's beautiful with or without abs. 2019,s top body shaming, thank you hon 🍯.”

As a third commented that the unrealistic body standards for both men and women need to go: “Guys, damn he's a human, he doesn't have to have abs for being cool, hot or a good person. He's happy in this way so f**k off.”

Noah hasn’t commented on the negative comments just yet and is probably way too busy enjoying his movie career to pay any attention to bodyshaming trolls.