Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Is Being Bodyshamed On Instagram After Posting A Shirtless Photo

The negative comments are totally indefensible

Friday, August 2, 2019 - 09:48


Noah Centineo is facing some cruel and totally unjustified comments about his body after posting a topless picture on Instagram.

The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor shared a candid snap of himself walking around without a top and ~some~ people have taken the image as an invitation to criticise his shape.

Mom I’ll be home in May
View this post on Instagram

Mom I’ll be home in May

A post shared by Noah (@ncentineo) on

A portion of fans have shared nasty comments saying that he should “go fitness” and return to the form he had when he shot that iconic shirtless Calvin Klein advert earlier this year.

Others have stood up for Noah and pointed out that his body is his own damn business and that he looks incredible whatever his size: “He looks great whether he has abs or not 🤷‍♀️ ne ways people are all attractive in their own ways [sic]"

Instagram

Another said: “oH mY GoD, He hAs No abs!1!1!1!1!1!1!1 shut the f**k up, he's beautiful with or without abs. 2019,s top body shaming, thank you hon 🍯.”

As a third commented that the unrealistic body standards for both men and women need to go: “Guys, damn he's a human, he doesn't have to have abs for being cool, hot or a good person. He's happy in this way so f**k off.”

Instagram

Noah hasn’t commented on the negative comments just yet and is probably way too busy enjoying his movie career to pay any attention to bodyshaming trolls.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Marvel Season of Super Heroes launch at Disneyland Paris
Exploring New South Wales in a whole different light
YouTubers Nikita Dragun And Bretman Rock Just Kissed Naked On A Beach
Noah Centineo Is Being Bodyshamed On Instagram After Posting A Shirtless Photo
Get To Know Alice Chater
Get To Know: Alice Chater
Behind The Curtain at London's WICKED
Did Millie Bobby Brown Just Throw Subtle Shade At YouTuber James Charles?
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her “Traumatising” Encounter With An Obsessed Fan
Kourtney Kardashian Poses Fully Naked Online As Fans Admire Her Incredible Figure
Does This ‘Evidence’ Mean Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Aren’t Actually Married!?
Cole Sprouse’s First Kiss Was In The Spookiest Place Ever And Jughead Would Be Proud
Shawn Mendes Apologises For Walking Offstage After Being Asked About Camila Cabello
James Charles Shares His Private DMs With Celebs Including Kylie Jenner And Rihanna
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Reportedly Saw A Therapist After Their Dog’s Death
Sophie Kasaei Is Trolling Herself For Always Doing This One Thing On Instagram
Hailey Baldwin Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Trying To Get Pregnant
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Arrive at Tomorrowland Festival In Style
Jordyn Woods pictured with Kylie Jenner and mother Elizabeth Woods
Kylie Jenner Has Officially Unfollowed Jordyn Woods After 6 Months of Distance
Explore the unbelievably pristine island of Gozo

More From Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Is Being Bodyshamed On Instagram After Posting A Shirtless Photo
Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Here’s Why Fans Think ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ Has Started Filming
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
People Aren't Happy About Noah Centineo Starring In The Charlie’s Angels Movie
13 Reasons Why’s Ross Butler Join The Cast Of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2
This Is Lana Condor’s New Love Interest In To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2
The Trailer For Noah Centineo And Camila Mendes’s Netflix Rom-Com Is Finally Here
Noah Centineo’s Next Movie Role Already Has Fans Swooning Over The Costume
Noah Centineo Confesses If He Knows Who’s Playing John Ambrose In TATBILB Sequel
Noah Centineo Confesses If He Knows Who’s Playing John Ambrose In TATBILB Sequel
Noah Centineo And Lily Collins Spark Romance Rumours With Flirty Comments
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
Lana Condor Reveals Noah Centineo Fans Sent Her Boyfriend Abusive Messages
Noah Centineo And Dylan Minnette Are Starring In A Music Video Together

Trending Articles

YouTubers Nikita Dragun And Bretman Rock Just Kissed Naked On A Beach
Noah Centineo Is Being Bodyshamed On Instagram After Posting A Shirtless Photo
Did Millie Bobby Brown Just Throw Subtle Shade At YouTuber James Charles?
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed
Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her “Traumatising” Encounter With An Obsessed Fan
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Marvel Season of Super Heroes launch at Disneyland Paris
Travel
Exploring New South Wales in a whole different light
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Travel
Win an epic sailing adventure in Croatia with MTV Travel and Topdeck!
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!
Life
Behind The Curtain at London's WICKED