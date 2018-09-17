Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Is DESPERATE To Be Cast In This Upcoming Rom-Com Action Film

Netflix's new fave hunk wants in on an action project.

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 17:06

We all know that Noah Centineo is the current reigning rom-com king, but the 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser' star wants to go cross-genre.

The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' babe opened up about a script he recently got his hands on, and he's made it known he wants in on the project.

Getty

Noah chatted to Esquire for a feature they've entitled 'Noah Centineo Is Too Good To Be True, Right?'

Wrong.

Anyway, he told them: "There's one specific script that I want to do. It’s f**king incredible. It’s a romantic comedy action film. It’s just so perfect. So great—oh my God."

Getty

Hey casting peeps, it sounds like he really, really wants this one, and we would never turn down seeing Noah in a rom-com of any capacity.

Apparently, it's a Sony project, and Noah is into the character because he thinks it's important for movies to have a "good message" and a relatable "character." 

That's not the only thing Noah dished on, as he's only gone and revealed his favourite romantic comedy ever.

*drum roll*

It's Serendipity, he revealed and joked: "I just like the word 'Serendipity'."

Getty

Sure, the John Cusack classic might be a far cry from Noah's recent Netflix ventures that speak to teens everywhere, but it's a solid choice.

But will Noah ever be able to break away from the genre? He's already wrapped filming on his next lovey-dovey movie venture, 'The Stand-In', in which he stars alongside Riverdale's Camila Mendes.

We gotta admit it would be nice to see Noah take on a different genre, lord knows he could handle it.

Hopefully next up for him = action with a hint of rom-com.

Now hit play to see the seven times Noah proved he's the dream man...

Latest News

Universal Studios - Stranger Things Halloween Horror Nights Maze
Are You Brave Enough To Try A Stranger Things Horror Maze?
Noah Centineo Talks About His Next Film
Noah Centineo Is DESPERATE To Be Cast In This Upcoming Rom-Com Action Film
Love Island&#039;s Laura Anderson reveals why she split from Paul Knops
Love Island's Laura Anderson Talks Paul Knops Split: 'I Trusted Him Not To Do Things With Other Girls'
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Winter Lip Colours You Need To Get On Board With Immediately
Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Just Adopt A Pet Pig?
We’ve All Been Pronouncing Chrissy Teigen’s Name Wrong This Entire Time
Noah Centineo: Star Of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before And Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Spanish Creatives: We've Got A Career Opportunity Just For You
Cardi B Is Already Cracking Jokes About Her Brawl With Nicki Minaj
Rihanna celebrates the 1 year anniversary of Fenty.
Rihanna’s Advice To Her Younger Self Is Relatable AF
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Thinks Boyfriend Darren Quirk ‘Needs Anger Management’ After The Couple Have An Angry Row In Amsterdam
Kylie Jenner Reveals The Entire Kylie X Jordyn Make Up Collection And It’s Gorgeous
From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
Ariana Grande Is Listening To Mac Miller As She’s Seen For The First Time Since His Death
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At The ‘Absolute Snowflakes’ Who Troll Her Tweets
Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’

More From Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Talks About His Next Film
Noah Centineo Is DESPERATE To Be Cast In This Upcoming Rom-Com Action Film
Noah Centineo: Star Of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before And Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man
Noah Centineo
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man | MTV Celeb
Actor Noah Centineo visits Build studio on July 12, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Noah Centineo? Everything You NTK About The Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Noah Centineo improvised Sierra Burgess scene says Shannon Purser
Noah Centineo Proves He's Too Smooth After Improvising THIS Sierra Burgess Scene
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star Noah Centineo Was Catfished
Noah Centineo's Real Life Catfish Could Still Be At Large
Noah Centineo on The Today Show.
Noah Centineo Is Crushing Hard On Selena Gomez
Kiernan Shipka proposes to Noah Centineo
Kiernan Shipka Just Proposed To Noah Centineo
Stars at the premiere of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.
Fans Can Vote To Give Noah Centineo’s Character A Last Name In Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
&#039;To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before&#039; co-stars.
The Heartbreaking Truth Behind The Hot Tub Scene In To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
This Is What It’s Really Like To Kiss Noah Centineo According To Co-Star Shannon Purser

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF
Love Island&#039;s Laura Anderson reveals why she split from Paul Knops
Love Island's Laura Anderson Talks Paul Knops Split: 'I Trusted Him Not To Do Things With Other Girls'
Noah Centineo Talks About His Next Film
Noah Centineo Is DESPERATE To Be Cast In This Upcoming Rom-Com Action Film
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational