Noah Centineo Is DESPERATE To Be Cast In This Upcoming Rom-Com Action Film

We all know that Noah Centineo is the current reigning rom-com king, but the 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser' star wants to go cross-genre.

The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' babe opened up about a script he recently got his hands on, and he's made it known he wants in on the project.

Noah chatted to Esquire for a feature they've entitled 'Noah Centineo Is Too Good To Be True, Right?'

Wrong.

Anyway, he told them: "There's one specific script that I want to do. It’s f**king incredible. It’s a romantic comedy action film. It’s just so perfect. So great—oh my God."

Hey casting peeps, it sounds like he really, really wants this one, and we would never turn down seeing Noah in a rom-com of any capacity.

Apparently, it's a Sony project, and Noah is into the character because he thinks it's important for movies to have a "good message" and a relatable "character."

That's not the only thing Noah dished on, as he's only gone and revealed his favourite romantic comedy ever.

*drum roll*

It's Serendipity, he revealed and joked: "I just like the word 'Serendipity'."

Sure, the John Cusack classic might be a far cry from Noah's recent Netflix ventures that speak to teens everywhere, but it's a solid choice.

But will Noah ever be able to break away from the genre? He's already wrapped filming on his next lovey-dovey movie venture, 'The Stand-In', in which he stars alongside Riverdale's Camila Mendes.

We gotta admit it would be nice to see Noah take on a different genre, lord knows he could handle it.

Hopefully next up for him = action with a hint of rom-com.

