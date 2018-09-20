Noah Centineo Is Majorly Fangirling Over James Corden

So 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser' star Noah Centineo has plenty of fangirls of his own, but you might be pretty surprised to learn which talk show host he's desperate to get in with.

Noah sat down with Harper's Bazaar to have a good old scroll through Instagram, and when a picture of The Late Late Show's host, James Corden, in a wedding dress popped up his inner stan was unleashed.

Getty

The pic in question came from a fan account for To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Peter Kavinsky, and they posted a lols meme of James in a wedding dress to accurately sum up all of us whenever Peter/Noah merely breathes.

"Funny story, I met James Corden like months ago, and I walked up to him," he began: "I had never met him before and I'm definitely not booked on his show or anything."

Then whilst pointing and shouting, Noah added: "I was just like JAMES CORDEN!"

Noah went on to explain how he told James Corden he was going to be on his show: "He was like 'what! when?' and I was like 'I don't know... eventually."

Getty

So it looks like Noah is a pretty huge fan and he's keen to tick appearing on the show off his bucket list.

But we reckon James would happily have him on his sofa, lord knows those two would have some jokes.

Now we can't help but imagine the sketches those two would have... We can already see Noah pocket spinning James tbh.

The actor went on to say: "So, James Corden..." before making some extra flirty faces at the camera.

Netflix

This needs to happen.

Now brb, off to start an official petition to get Noah Centineo on The Late Late Show.