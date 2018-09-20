Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Is Majorly Fangirling Over James Corden

Looks like the star of To All The Boys I've Loved Before stans The Late Late Show host.

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 14:35

So 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser' star Noah Centineo has plenty of fangirls of his own, but you might be pretty surprised to learn which talk show host he's desperate to get in with.

Noah sat down with Harper's Bazaar to have a good old scroll through Instagram, and when a picture of The Late Late Show's host, James Corden, in a wedding dress popped up his inner stan was unleashed.

Getty

The pic in question came from a fan account for To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Peter Kavinsky, and they posted a lols meme of James in a wedding dress to accurately sum up all of us whenever Peter/Noah merely breathes.

"Funny story, I met James Corden like months ago, and I walked up to him," he began: "I had never met him before and I'm definitely not booked on his show or anything."

Then whilst pointing and shouting, Noah added: "I was just like JAMES CORDEN!"

Noah went on to explain how he told James Corden he was going to be on his show: "He was like 'what! when?' and I was like 'I don't know... eventually."

Getty

So it looks like Noah is a  pretty huge fan and he's keen to tick appearing on the show off his bucket list.

But we reckon James would happily have him on his sofa, lord knows those two would have some jokes.

Now we can't help but imagine the sketches those two would have... We can already see Noah pocket spinning James tbh.

The actor went on to say: "So, James Corden..." before making some extra flirty faces at the camera.

Netflix

This needs to happen.

 

Now brb, off to start an official petition to get Noah Centineo on The Late Late Show.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Reveals The Worst Part Of Being A Parent As She Shares Advice For Looking After Yourself As A Mother – Exclusive
Get To Know - Barney Artist
Get To Know: Barney Artist
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo Is Majorly Fangirling Over James Corden
Avril Lavigne &#039;Head Above Water&#039;
Avril Lavigne Returns With Emotional New Single 'Head Above Water' Recounting Battle With Lyme Disease
Lucy Hale talks about a potential Pretty Little Liars reunion in The Perfectionists.
Pretty Little Liars Lucy Hale Hints At Reunion On Spin-Off Show The Perfectionists
Hailey Baldwin Reflects On The Moment Justin Bieber Asked Her To Marry Him
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Ruthlessly Takes Down Person Who Dissed Her For Not Having A 'Flat Stomach'
Kylie Jenner at Paris Fashion Week.
Kylie Jenner Bareface Lied To Us About Her Cereal Past And It Hurts
Joe Alwyn Opens Up About His Relationship With Taylor Swift For The First Time
Demi Lovato&#039;s Mum Dianne De La Garza talks about her overdose
Demi Lovato's Mum Shares Heartbreaking Details About Singer's Overdose For The First Time
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Spotted Kissing At The Cinema?
Ex On The Beach’s Katie Mann Brands Ex George Keys The ‘Most Big-Headed B*stard She’s Ever Met’ After Swilling Him At Beach Party – Exclusive
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
Lili Reinhart Had The Most Incredible Response To Two Jealous Cole Sprouse Fans
Ex On The Beach’s Dominika Wrobel Admits She Is A ‘Psycho’ As She Reveals How She Really Felt About Aaron Gill’s X-Rated Suggestion – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Having A Baby Can Make Relationship Problems Get ‘A Lot Worse’ – Exclusive
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
Refreshers Week: The Uni Survival Guide From ACTUAL Uni Students
Celeb talk about affairs
From Jay-Z To Khloe Kardashian: 8 Celebs Talk About Their Affairs
Ariana Grande steps out in New York City rain to get a Starbucks
Ariana Grande Got Absolutely Drenched In The Rain And The Pics Are Adorable
Rocio Cervantes
This MUA Is Showing Off Her Acne In The Most Beautiful Way

More From Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo Is Majorly Fangirling Over James Corden
Noah Centineo Improvised This Moment During His Shirtless Scene In 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser'
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Noah Centineo Talks About His Next Film
Noah Centineo Is DESPERATE To Be Cast In This Upcoming Rom-Com Action Film
Noah Centineo: Star Of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before And Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man
Noah Centineo
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man | MTV Celeb
Actor Noah Centineo visits Build studio on July 12, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Noah Centineo? Everything You NTK About The Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Noah Centineo improvised Sierra Burgess scene says Shannon Purser
Noah Centineo Proves He's Too Smooth After Improvising THIS Sierra Burgess Scene
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star Noah Centineo Was Catfished
Noah Centineo's Real Life Catfish Could Still Be At Large
Noah Centineo on The Today Show.
Noah Centineo Is Crushing Hard On Selena Gomez
Kiernan Shipka proposes to Noah Centineo
Kiernan Shipka Just Proposed To Noah Centineo

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Ruthlessly Takes Down Person Who Dissed Her For Not Having A 'Flat Stomach'
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermione Granger's Name Wrong
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
Lili Reinhart Had The Most Incredible Response To Two Jealous Cole Sprouse Fans
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Khloe Kardashian introduces new clothing size 15 with Good American
Khloe Kardashian Has Invented A Whole New Clothing Size
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Spotted Kissing At The Cinema?