Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez

Noah Centineo officially has about as much chill as we do in a relationship (read: not a lot) after dropping the world’s thirstiest comment beneath a throwback picture of Selena Gomez.

People who fell in love with the actor in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before have spent the past few months wondering if he is nearly as adorable as Peter Kavinsky IRL, and - it turns out - he absolutely is.

Having opened up about his celebrity crush during a September interview with Seventeen, Noah previously said: “Selena seems like one of the coolest people ever. And she's an activist, as well. And clearly she loves love and is a loving person. I don't know if it's clear because I don't know her, but it feels that way."

When manager Nick Styne recently dropped a throwback picture of him and Selena hanging out together, Noah couldn’t help but reiterate his feelings for her.

"Bahhhhh she's gorgeous," he wrote alongside a baffled emoji.

Even though Selena has been on a social-media break since September, an insider previously told Entertainment Tonight that she’s open to exploring a new relationship when the time is right.

“She looks at relationships differently now—she isn't looking for someone to 'complete' her. But when the time is right, and for the right guy, she's totally open to trusting her friends with setting her up."

