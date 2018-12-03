Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez

It's safe to say he's crushing on her...

Monday, December 3, 2018 - 10:26

Noah Centineo officially has about as much chill as we do in a relationship (read: not a lot) after dropping the world’s thirstiest comment beneath a throwback picture of Selena Gomez.

People who fell in love with the actor in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before have spent the past few months wondering if he is nearly as adorable as Peter Kavinsky IRL, and -  it turns out - he absolutely is.

Getty

Having opened up about his celebrity crush during a September interview with Seventeen, Noah previously said: “Selena seems like one of the coolest people ever. And she's an activist, as well. And clearly she loves love and is a loving person. I don't know if it's clear because I don't know her, but it feels that way."

When manager Nick Styne recently dropped a throwback picture of him and Selena hanging out together, Noah couldn’t help but reiterate his feelings for her.

 "Bahhhhh she's gorgeous," he wrote alongside a baffled emoji.

Instagram/NickStyne

Even though Selena has been on a social-media break since September, an insider previously told Entertainment Tonight that she’s open to exploring a new relationship when the time is right.

“She looks at relationships differently now—she isn't looking for someone to 'complete' her. But when the time is right, and for the right guy, she's totally open to trusting her friends with setting her up."

It’s official, we’re already shipping Nelena with a first class stamp. 

Latest News

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Reveals Heartbreaking Extent Of Bullying He's Faced Since Ariana Grande Split
We're Going To Follow Disability Activist Eddie Ndopu On His Trip To Space
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Is An Ariana Grande Lookalike In Latest Instagram Snap
17 Festive AF Things to do in London this Christmas
Thank U, Next: Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande's Iconic Music Video
How To Do The Maldives Without Blowing The Budget
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Christmas
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Reveal Shocking Amount They Spent On Christmas Decorations
Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shows Off Abs In Underwear Selfie
Ariana Grande Decided That True Love ‘Doesn’t Exist’ Because She Was Hungry
Holly Hagan breast reduction results
Holly Hagan Lives Her Best Pop Star Life With ‘Milkshake’ Comeback
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Shares Empowering Message About Controlling Relationships
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Unveils Major Hair Transformation And Fans Love It
Charlotte Crosby Is Calling Out Josh Ritchie For Not Being More Like Justin Bieber
20 Of Our Best MTV Staying Alive Moments
11 Types Of Sex Partners You'll Probably Experience In Life
Ariana Grande - thank u, next - Music Video
Ariana Grande Is The Rom Com Queen In The Iconic 'Thank U, Next' Video
Nicki Minaj in the &#039;Good Form&#039; music video with Lil Wayne, released November 2018, from the &#039;Queen&#039; album
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne's 'Good Form' Video Is A Whole Lotta Booty
The 1975 at Apple Music Festival 2016
The 1975 Fans React To 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships'
Hamzaa
Get To Know: Hamzaa

More From Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
You Have Lana Condor’s Platforms To Thank For Noah Centineo Being in 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'
Noah Centineo on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Noah Centineo's Next Role Is A World Away From 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
‘To All The Boys I’ve Killed Before’ Is The Horror Movie We Never Knew We Needed
From Harry Styles To Halsey: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2018
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Opens Up About Pulling An All Nighter With Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo Made A Surprise Appearance On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Just Joined The Cast Of The Charlie's Angels Reboot
Noah Centineo Has The Perfect Advice For Anyone Going Through A Break-Up
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo Is Majorly Fangirling Over James Corden
Noah Centineo Improvised This Moment During His Shirtless Scene In 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser'
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It

Trending Articles

Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shows Off Abs In Underwear Selfie
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Christmas
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Reveal Shocking Amount They Spent On Christmas Decorations
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Unveils Major Hair Transformation And Fans Love It
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Is An Ariana Grande Lookalike In Latest Instagram Snap
Holly Hagan breast reduction results
Holly Hagan Lives Her Best Pop Star Life With ‘Milkshake’ Comeback
Life
Halsey Responds To Buzzfeed Article About Her Sexuality: ‘Sorry I’m Not Gay Enough For You’
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Shares Empowering Message About Controlling Relationships
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Reveals Heartbreaking Extent Of Bullying He's Faced Since Ariana Grande Split
Charlotte Crosby Is Calling Out Josh Ritchie For Not Being More Like Justin Bieber
Music
Thank U, Next: Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande's Iconic Music Video