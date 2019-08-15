Noah Centineo Pays The Cutest Tribute To Peter Kavinsky On His Final Day Of TATB3

Noah Centineo has penned the cutest goodbye to Peter Kavinsky after revealing that he’s finished filming for the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise.

The 23-year-old took to Twitter on August 17th to write that his time as the internet’s #1 boyfriend has come to an official close: “Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky."

Getty

"I hope you all love these last installments as much as we do. Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours," the actor continued, before thanking the cast and creative team behind the films.

"Thank you Lana [Condor], thank you [director Michael Fimognari], Thank you [producer Matt Kaplan], Thank you Netflix." Noah wrapped up his heartwarming message by saying he’s "grateful to every person who told this story with us."

Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky.



I hope you all love these last installments as much as we do. Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours



Thank you Lana, thank you Michael, Thank you Matt, Thank you Netflix, grateful to every person who told this story with us — Noah (@noahcent) August 17, 2019

This comes just two days after Netflix announced that the second instalment of the franchise, titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, will be released on February 12th 2020.

Lana Condor (AKA Lara Jean Covey) had taken to Instagram on the very same day confirming that the cast had filmed the two sequels back-to-back.

“Spilling tea left & right!! TATB2: Ps. I Still Love You PREMIERES February 12th! & we’re currently filming TATB3: Always and Forever, Lara Jean!!! We love you all madly xx."

Noah previously spoke up about his connection to Peter Kavinsky in an interview with Teen Vogue: “[He’s] A man that's more emotionally accessible and available, and willing to communicate and actually care and nurture."

Forever in our hearts. Now the countdown commences until February!