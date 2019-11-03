Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren

He recently underwent surgery on his knee

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - 09:57

Noah Centineo has shared footage of himself struggling to shower after he underwent surgery on his knee following an injury he recently sustained while playing basketball.

The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor posted several videos of himself alongside girlfriend Alexis Ren attempting to navigate himself towards the shower on his crutches.

they are hella happy and freakin cute🥺♥️

The entire process was documented on Instagram Stories with Noah captioning the clips as his #struggleshower.  With a bit of help from his friends, he eventually managed to succeed in his aim of having a wash.

Noah hasn’t clarified how long he’ll be stuck in the cast for but we’re glad he’s surrounded by a bunch of good people helping him along the way. As for his romance with Alexis, the pair went official in October after months of dating rumours.

📹 Noah via Instagram Stories
View this post on Instagram

📹 Noah via Instagram Stories

A post shared by Noah Centineo Brasil (@noahcentineobra) on

An insider previously told Us Weekly that the pair had been spotted looking cosy at an airport in Palm Beach all the way back in May.

 “He picked her up as she was on my flight,” an eyewitness claimed. “He was waiting for her at baggage claim. He kissed her on the head, [and] they were holding hands and hugging. ...[it was] very clear that they were together."

Most ridiculous shower adventure of all time on my story.

They made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood last week, with fans pointing out that they’re well matched in terms of beauty, talent, and Instagram appeal.

Best of luck with the post-surgery recovery, Noah.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Kaitlynn Carter Admits She Was In Love With Miley Cyrus In Candid Personal Essay
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
André Aciman Takes Us Back To The World Of Call Me By Your Name In New Book Find Me
NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
Lorde Reveals How The Death Of Her Dog Will Impact Her Album Release
Here’s The Lowdown On Why #HalseyIsOverParty Is Now Trending Online
Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Pack On The PDA In Their Halloween Costumes
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series
Selena Gomez Clarifies Her Relationship Status After Being Pictured With Her Ex
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
Get To Know: Greentea Peng
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Earns More Than Kylie Jenner For A Sponsored Post
Liam Hemsworth Might Be Moving Next Door To Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson
Tana Mongeau Claims She Was ‘Almost Killed’ After Leaving Bella Thorne’s House
Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift After Deleting A Kim Kardashian SKIMS Post

More From Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
It Looks Like Noah Centineo Is Dating Model Alexis Ren And Fans Have A Lot Of Feelings
Noah Centineo Bleached His Beard And Some Fans Have Decided To Unstan Forever
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Pays The Cutest Tribute To Peter Kavinsky On His Final Day Of TATB3
Noah Centineo Is Being Bodyshamed On Instagram After Posting A Shirtless Photo
Noah Centineo And Lana Condor Are Flirting On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Here’s Why Fans Think ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ Has Started Filming
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
People Aren't Happy About Noah Centineo Starring In The Charlie’s Angels Movie
13 Reasons Why’s Ross Butler Join The Cast Of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2
This Is Lana Condor’s New Love Interest In To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2
The Trailer For Noah Centineo And Camila Mendes’s Netflix Rom-Com Is Finally Here
Noah Centineo’s Next Movie Role Already Has Fans Swooning Over The Costume

Trending Articles

Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Charlotte Crosby Claps Back At A Fan Who Told Her To “Lay Off” The Botox
NCT 127 perform during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, held at the FIBES Conference &amp; Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | NCT 127 Make History Performing 'Highway To Heaven'
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
Kaitlynn Carter Admits She Was In Love With Miley Cyrus In Candid Personal Essay
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Watch The Performances!
My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Dua Lipa Opens The Show With ‘Don’t Start Now’
Becky G Will Host The 2019 MTV EMAs!
2019 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Host, Performers & How To Watch
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group