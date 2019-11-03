Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren

Noah Centineo has shared footage of himself struggling to shower after he underwent surgery on his knee following an injury he recently sustained while playing basketball.

The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor posted several videos of himself alongside girlfriend Alexis Ren attempting to navigate himself towards the shower on his crutches.

The entire process was documented on Instagram Stories with Noah captioning the clips as his #struggleshower. With a bit of help from his friends, he eventually managed to succeed in his aim of having a wash.

Noah hasn’t clarified how long he’ll be stuck in the cast for but we’re glad he’s surrounded by a bunch of good people helping him along the way. As for his romance with Alexis, the pair went official in October after months of dating rumours.

An insider previously told Us Weekly that the pair had been spotted looking cosy at an airport in Palm Beach all the way back in May.

“He picked her up as she was on my flight,” an eyewitness claimed. “He was waiting for her at baggage claim. He kissed her on the head, [and] they were holding hands and hugging. ...[it was] very clear that they were together."

They made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood last week, with fans pointing out that they’re well matched in terms of beauty, talent, and Instagram appeal.

Best of luck with the post-surgery recovery, Noah.