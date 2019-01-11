Noah Centineo Is Starring In A New Netflix Movie And We’re Already Obsessed

Can’t wait for the sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before? You’re in luck, because its star Noah Centineo has a new Netflix original movie coming THIS SUMMER: The Perfect Date.

Noah Centineo wil star in Netflix rom com The Perfect Date / Getty

Netflix dropped not one but TWO new pics from the film – and to make things even more exciting, Netflix has revealed that Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, and Lady Bird’s Laura Marano will also star alongside our Netflix BF.

The upcoming film stars Noah as Brooks Rattigan, a student who creates an app where users can rent him as a date. While out getting that bread, he falls in love with a girl on a rental date. Cue an awks date story we’re totally going to fall in love with.

We’re counting down the days to the Noah-In-A-Tux extravanganza.