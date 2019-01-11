Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Is Starring In A New Netflix Movie And We’re Already Obsessed

Here's everything you need to now about The Perfect Date.

Rebecca May
Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 12:27

Can’t wait for the sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before? You’re in luck, because its star Noah Centineo has a new Netflix original movie coming THIS SUMMER: The Perfect Date.

Noah Centineo wil star in Netflix rom com The Perfect Date / Getty

Netflix dropped not one but TWO new pics from the film – and to make things even more exciting, Netflix has revealed that Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, and Lady Bird’s Laura Marano will also star alongside our Netflix BF.

🚨Very Important Announcement Alert🚨 @ncentineo will pretend to be your boyfriend this summer! Well, he will in the Netflix original movie “The Perfect Date” w/ @camimendes and @lauramarano

The upcoming film stars Noah as Brooks Rattigan, a student who creates an app where users can rent him as a date. While out getting that bread, he falls in love with a girl on a rental date. Cue an awks date story we’re totally going to fall in love with.

We’re counting down the days to the Noah-In-A-Tux extravanganza.

