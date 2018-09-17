Noah Centineo

7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man

The star of Netflix's 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' has stolen everyone's hearts.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, September 17, 2018 - 11:13

Let's face it, Just a few months ago most people had no idea who Noah Centineo was, but ever since 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' and 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser' dropped on Netflix one thing has become very apparent... Noah is the dream man.

There, we said it. From the scenes he completely improvised (which no breathing human should ever have been able to come up with, btw) to his smooth moves in Camila Cabello's 'Havana' video to his all-around hopeless-romantic behaviour, Mr. Centineo has got us writing love letters of our own.

Hit play on the video to watch the 7 times Noah Centineo proved he's the dream man...

Solid. Hard. Proof.

And it looks like our Noah obsession won't be slowing up any time soon, as he's no doubt going to sweep us off our feet all over again when he stars alongside Riverdale's Camila Mendes in their upcoming rom-com, 'The Stand-In'.

We really have met our new rom-com king. How can one guy be so perf?

