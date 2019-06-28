People Aren't Happy About Noah Centineo Starring In The Charlie’s Angels Movie

The full trailer for the remake of Charlie’s Angels has officially dropped and not everyone is thrilled by some of the casting decisions.

Even though we’ve literally only seen a tiny snapshot of what the movie will be like, the general consensus is that Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska were all born to portray fearless private detectives.

YouTube

The real issue some people seem to have with the trailer revolves around the few seconds internet boyfriend Noah Centineo pops up as a cute science geek.

The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor is receiving a bit of flack for his role already, with one person writing: “I was excited for Charlie's Angels until I saw Noah Centineo omg they really know how to ruin a good thing.”

I was ALL excited for this new Charlie’s Angels movie and then NOAH CENTIPEDE SHOWED UP pic.twitter.com/pkJFeSiVEA — officiant of the gay rat wedding™️ (@jodidercolee) June 27, 2019

i was excited for charlie's angels until i saw noah centineo omg they really know how to ruin a good thing — nick (@ldontfeelsogood) June 27, 2019

I LOVED the Charlie’s Angels trailer but did they really have to add Noah Centrifugal to the cast???????????? pic.twitter.com/RX1Gwe7VCh — 𝘼𝙢𝙮 ✨an ash stan (@spideyfaerie) June 27, 2019

The backlash is both confusing and unexpected, with another fan taking a dig at his surname: “I was ALL excited for this new Charlie’s Angels movie and then NOAH CENTIPEDE SHOWED UP.”

A third added: “Watching the new Charlie's Angels trailer and the girls are all... wow and then Noah Centineo shows up and uh... I might be getting old or w/e but i just don't see the appeal sry.”

Getty

Oh, and a fourth has already found his replacement: “Is it too late to replace Noah Centineo with Lana Condor so that she can play the hot nerd who flirts with Ella Balinska?”

How about we all calm down and give Peter Kavinsky an actual chance?