Noah Centineo

People Aren't Happy About Noah Centineo Starring In The Charlie’s Angels Movie

The backlash is unexpected

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 10:19

The full trailer for the remake of Charlie’s Angels has officially dropped and not everyone is thrilled by some of the casting decisions.

Even though we’ve literally only seen a tiny snapshot of what the movie will be like, the general consensus is that Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska were all born to portray fearless private detectives. 

YouTube

The real issue some people seem to have with the trailer revolves around the few seconds internet boyfriend Noah Centineo pops up as a cute science geek.

The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor is receiving a bit of flack for his role already, with one person writing: “I was excited for Charlie's Angels until I saw Noah Centineo omg they really know how to ruin a good thing.”

The backlash is both confusing and unexpected, with another fan taking a dig at his surname: “I was ALL excited for this new Charlie’s Angels movie and then NOAH CENTIPEDE SHOWED UP.”

A third added: “Watching the new Charlie's Angels trailer and the girls are all... wow and then Noah Centineo shows up and uh... I might be getting old or w/e but i just don't see the appeal sry.”

Getty

Oh, and a fourth has already found his replacement: “Is it too late to replace Noah Centineo with Lana Condor so that she can play the hot nerd who flirts with Ella Balinska?”

How about we all calm down and give Peter Kavinsky an actual chance?

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
People Aren't Happy About Noah Centineo Starring In The Charlie’s Angels Movie
Kim Kardashian Releases Statement About Her Kimono Trademark Controversy
Get To Know Easy Life
Get To Know: Easy Life
Why West Hollywood Is The Best Setting For LA Pride
Why Fans Are Convinced Justin Bieber’s New Song Is About Selena Gomez
Jordyn Woods Hits Back At Claims She 'Never Apologised' To Khloe Kardashian
Tom Holland Is An IRL Superhero After Coming To The Rescue Of A Fan
Kylie Jenner Reacts To Claims She ‘Bragged About Her Wealth’ At The Met Gala
YouTubers Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Are Engaged After Two Months Together
Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Kim Kardashian’s Body Make-Up Line Is Receiving Backlash For This Reason
Eat Your Way Around San Francisco: Where To Go And What To Order
8 Reasons Why Santorini is the Ultimate Winter Getaway
11 Caribbean Islands You Need To Visit
Dua Lipa Is Reportedly Dating Bella And Gigi’s Little Brother Anwar Hadid
Khloe Kardashian Recalls The Moment Tristan Thompson Threatened To Kill Himself
Kylie Jenner Just Posted An Entire Instagram Video In Honour Of Her Bum
Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why
Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud With Miley Cyrus By Calling Her A ‘Perdue Chicken’

More From Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
People Aren't Happy About Noah Centineo Starring In The Charlie’s Angels Movie
13 Reasons Why’s Ross Butler Join The Cast Of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2
This Is Lana Condor’s New Love Interest In To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2
The Trailer For Noah Centineo And Camila Mendes’s Netflix Rom-Com Is Finally Here
Noah Centineo’s Next Movie Role Already Has Fans Swooning Over The Costume
Noah Centineo Confesses If He Knows Who’s Playing John Ambrose In TATBILB Sequel
Noah Centineo Confesses If He Knows Who’s Playing John Ambrose In TATBILB Sequel
Noah Centineo And Lily Collins Spark Romance Rumours With Flirty Comments
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
Lana Condor Reveals Noah Centineo Fans Sent Her Boyfriend Abusive Messages
Noah Centineo And Dylan Minnette Are Starring In A Music Video Together
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Is Starring In A New Netflix Movie And We’re Already Obsessed
All The Times Celebs Were Just As Thirsty As You
9 Times Celebs Were Just As Thirsty As You
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Noah Centineo Hopes The ‘To All Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Will Be Like Twilight

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Why Fans Are Convinced Justin Bieber’s New Song Is About Selena Gomez
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
People Aren't Happy About Noah Centineo Starring In The Charlie’s Angels Movie
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Kim Kardashian Releases Statement About Her Kimono Trademark Controversy
Travel
Why West Hollywood Is The Best Setting For LA Pride
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive
Jordyn Woods Hits Back At Claims She 'Never Apologised' To Khloe Kardashian
12 Primark Makeup Products That Are Actually As Good As The High End Versions
Kylie Jenner Reacts To Claims She ‘Bragged About Her Wealth’ At The Met Gala
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!