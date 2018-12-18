Noah Centineo

This Video Of Noah Centineo Singing Justin Bieber’s ‘Boyfriend’ Is Today’s Required Viewing

Magical scenes ahead

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 10:19

Just when you thought Noah Centineo couldn’t be any more adorable, a video has surfaced from his teenage years that prove the actor was ridiculously cute and confident during every stage of his existence.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before fans have been blessed with a throwback clip of the then sixteen-year-old running around the streets of Burbank with friend and fellow actor Jack Griffo as they danced to Justin Bieber’s ‘Boyfriend.’

Tumblr

The music video shows the two teenagers grooving in a candle-lit room before heading out to dinner in their superhero costumes. 

At the time, Noah had recently appeared on Disney Channel’s Austin and Ally, while Jack would go on to star in Nickelodeon's The Thundermans.

Boyfriend by Justin Bieber Super Hero Swag

Retro comments on the YouTube upload include: “2 hotties in the same video?? I just can't take it anymore,” and the fateful comment: “Who's the hottie with Jack?”

Both actors have since gone onto play Netflix boyfriends, with Jack taking on the role of Dylan in Alexa & Katie while Noah has stolen hearts as Peter Kavinsky in TATBILB and Jamey in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.

Getty

In a weird twist of fate, Noah has made it crystal clear that he’s romantically interested in Selena Gomez, telling Entertainment Tonight that he’d “love to have a conversation” with the singer and “wouldn’t say no” if she asked him out.

Word to the wise: Probably not the best idea to serenade her with a Justin Bieber song.

 

