Who Is Noah Centineo? Everything You NTK About The Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star

Noah Centineo is the latest actor to take Hollywood by storm after starring opposite Lana Condor in Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before and opposite Shannon Purser in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.

So, just where in the universe has Noah Centineo popped up from?! We have all of the details of his other films (yes, there's more!), TV shows, upcoming projects, and how his role in To All The Boys I've Loved Before almost never was.

Take a look at the video for all the times Noah Centineo proved he's the dream man...

With his boyish charm, tousled hair, stunning looks and toned physique, he ticks all of the boxes to be the world's new favourite heartthrob, so let's get to know him...

Name

The actor's full name is Noah Gregory Centineo.

How Old Is He?

Noah is just 22 years old (!) and his all-important star sign is Taurus, so you can all do your compatability research to see if you've got a chance with him.

Where Would His MTV Cribs Be?

While Noah grew up in Miami, Florida, he currently lives in Los Angeles, California because... duh! Where else would the hottest new actor live?

Getty

What Was His First Acting Job?

So, the 22-year-old actor's first gig came almost ten years ago when he was just a teenager, in the 2009 film The Gold Retrievers.

Then between 2011 and 2014 he starred in a number of shows on Nickelodeon and Disney, including an episode of Bella Thorne and Zendaya's Shake It Up.

In 2014 he starred in a Disney original film titled How to Build A Better Boy as one of the lead boys, Jaden Stark.

What Was His Big Break?

Noah joined The Fosters cast in 2015 as Jesus Adams Foster, a main character for the show's final three seasons until its finale, which aired earlier this year in June.

The US family drama ran for five seasons and was famously executive produced by the legendary Jennifer Lopez, which can certainly only help establish your name as a rising star in Hollywood.

Last year he starred in SPF-18, a coming-of-age rom-com that was acquired by Netflix and is currently streaming on the site. While not confirmed, it was most likely his part in this film that lead to him being cast in To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Getty

Noah bagged a leading role in Netflix's original rom-com, Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.

In short, Noah plays Jamey, who believes he is messaging a cheerleader he has met named Veronica (Kristine Froseth) however he is actually speaking to Sierra (Shannon Purser). So catfishing is a common theme in the film.

Since it's release, Noah has opened up about his own experience with catfishing, revealing: “I developed this, like, what I thought was like, you know, an intimate relationship with someone. And we were just like talking and really getting to know each other, and it turned out that they just were not who I thought they were."

To All The Boys I've Loved Before

Getty

If you haven't already watched this Netflix original movie then you must put it at the top of your to-do list.

Noah stars as Peter Kavinsky, the protagonist Lara Jean Covey's main love interest. The film - based on the novel written by Jenny Han - was released to Netflix in August 2018 to rave reviews from fans and critics, currently holding a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a pretty big deal considering rom-coms usually never rate highly compared to more 'serious' genres.

The movie is going to transform the careers of both Noah and leading lady Lana Condor for their excellent performances, although it was almost a very different movie.

Director Susan Johnson recently revealed to IndieWire that Noah was almost cast as Josh, another romantic interest in the film.

"When we did chemistry reads, I knew I loved Israel, and I knew I loved Noah, but I wasn’t sure who would play which role,” she said.

“I initially was thinking of Noah for Josh, because I thought, ‘Oh, he seems like boy next door,’ but then once I saw Lana and Noah’s chemistry I knew we had to go that direction. Israel was great with Janel. I thought that fit really well.”

Getty

What's Next?

He's said to be filming Good Trouble, a spin-off from The Fosters that'll follow Callie and Mariana Foster's journey to LA as young adults.

Most excitingly, perhaps, is that he has wrapped up filming The Stand-In, a movie starring Riverdale's own Camila Mendes, which is set to be released in 2019.

There is a lot to keep up with over the next few months and with potential for a To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel (!!!), we suggest it's best to follow Noah on Instagram to keep an eye on what he's up to...

Words: Ross McNeilage