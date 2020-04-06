Noah Cyrus

Does This Mean Noah Cyrus And Lil Xan Are Officially Back Together?

Nobody saw this one coming

Monday, April 6, 2020 - 10:26

It looks like Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan might be giving their romance another chance after the couple were spotted driving around Los Angeles together on Friday afternoon.

Images published on JustJaredJr.com show the duo taking a spin in Lil Xan’s Mercedes G-Wagon. Given that Californian’s are currently under a stay-at-home order, fans are speculating that the pair are quarantining together.

Getty

Back in 2018, Noah and Lil Xan had a ~very~ dramatic break-up after the rapper accused her of cheating on him. Noah denied the rumours and said she’d actually sent him a meme of Charlie Puth’s head photoshopped onto an adult film star’s body.

“I’m heartbroken and confused. This is the meme I sent Diego that made him think I’m cheating on him,” she said at the time, before publishing the following comment.

Instagram/NoahCyrus

Noah later warned young girls to “get away from every f–king person that goes into your life and just crushes it and crumbles it and makes you feel like a piece of f–king s–t," describing their entire relationship as “a mistake.”

For his part, Lil Xan had publicly shared his heartbreak over their split, writing: “I’ve just been informed that basically it’s all fake and I’m being used. So f–k it. I guess I was just being used."

Getty

“I thought I was in love but whatever. I’ll take that L. Heartbreak soldier, thanks Noah. Hope the song does well… People love to just hurt me. It just hurts so f–king bad.”

Here’s hoping things are much less dramatic this time around.

 

 

