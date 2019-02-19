Noah Cyrus

Is This How Noah Cyrus *Really* Feels About Lil Xan’s Surprise Baby News?

The crying selfie could be a major clue

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - 10:22

Now that Lil Xan has confirmed he’s expecting a child with girlfriend Annie Smith, a bunch of fans are wondering how ex Noah Cyrus is handling the news considering their break-up only took place five months ago.

An insider has told Us Weekly that while the 19-year-old is understandably taken aback by the news, she’s not massively invested in their relationship anymore and has made peace with the fact that they’re better off apart.

Getty

"Noah found out almost right after he posted,” a source said. "A few of her friends texted her and she was obviously surprised, but doesn’t feel hurt. While this may sting a little… she is completely over him and has moved past that part of her life."

But hinting that this statement might not be totally accurate, Noah later posted an image of herself crying on Instagram Stories alongside a comment suggesting she isn’t having the best time rn: “What a day.”

Instagram

The good news is that she then took to her main page to post a fire selfie alongside a message pointing out that she’s responsible for her own happiness and will find a way to work through her problems: “I WILL be happy if it’s the last thing I do.”

Giphy

For anyone who missed the messiest break-up of 2018, Noah and Lil Xan split over some miscommunication involving a Charlie Puth meme only for the rapper to claim that their entire relationship was a publicity stunt, before later backtracking on the comments.

