Noah Cyrus And Machine Gun Kelly Spark Dating Rumours With Cosy Pictures

It looks like Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly might be dating after the duo were spotted looking very cosy at Sony Music Entertainment’s post-Grammy reception in Hollywood.

The couple posed for photographs together, with Noah openly resting a hand on the 29-year-old’s stomach. An insider has since told E! News that they behaved like a couple throughout the entire night.

Getty

“They [were] holding hands and posing for photos together. They walked around party hand in hand,” an eyewitness claimed at the time.

The source added: “They held hands as they arrived back inside the party [from taking a break outside] and continued to be next to each other the entire time. It seemed like they were dating.”

Getty

Back in December, fans speculated that Noah and Tana Mongeau were in a relationship.

The rumours began when the YouTuber referred to the 21-year-old as her “girlfriend” in a video, only to retract the claim at a later date. During this period, Tana was hitched to Jake Paul, with the couple sharing an open marriage.

“To be real, I think that I might have started the girlfriend stuff with some YouTube title,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I just love being around Noah. There’s something about her, even before I knew her, that has always inspired me. She’s so real, she’s so raw.”

Noah and Machine Gun Kelly haven’t commented on the dating rumours just yet, but they’d definitely make an interesting couple.