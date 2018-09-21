Noah Cyrus Is Selling A Bottle Of Her Tears For $12,000

Noah Cyrus has dropped a line of merch in collaboration with Pizza Slime – a site infamous for making hilarious clothing that verges on the ridiculous. Like a $12,000 bottle of Noah’s tears.

The ‘Make Me (Cry)’ singer also released some clever tees with Billy Ray Cyrus on them and funny ‘Noah Cyrus Sucks’ hoodies. Oh, and if you don’t have thousands to shell out on some tears then there’s a mug alternative for $10. Way more affordable.

Instagram

According to Pizza Slime though, it’s a limited edition collaboration and will only be on sale for 48 hours. So, you best get shopping if you want to be one of the lucky folk to nab an item.

"One person's trash is another person's treasure," Noah wrote on Instagram when promoting the merchandise. "Me & @pizzaslime's stuff is up now for 48 hrs!"

pizzaslime.com

But the best part has to be the warning that the site added to the bottle of tears, saying: "Human digestion of these tears is not suggested causes tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super f**king weird if you drank someone else's tears." Hilarious.

And Pizza Slime didn’t stop there, letting consumers know that they’ll be getting “approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness.” Sad tears?!

pizzaslime.com

This could mean that you may be getting tears wept as a result of the stars breakup with rapper Lil Xan, which caused a hell of a lot of drama. Like Lil Xan claiming their relationship was all a PR stunt fabricated by their labels in order to boost each other’s profiles.

Welcome to the world of celebrity, where everything is extra af.