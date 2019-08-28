How Normani Feels About ~That~ Wardrobe Malfunction During Her VMA Performance

Normani has opened up about her performance of ‘Motivation’ at the VMAs and has discussed that heartstopping moment when her costume change didn’t go as planned.

In an Instagram Live, the 23-year-old said that she’d noticed an issue with the sound midway through her performance: “The music was glitching so I was freaking out a little bit, I won’t lie.

Getty

She added: “I was not nervous until that point. I want to do it again. It was that fun. That’s how I know… when I get on stage and I’m like “yo I gotta do it again, because it was so fun.” That’s how I know I lost myself, which is good.”

As for that moment when the dancer couldn’t quite pull off her purple velour hoodie in time, Normani said: “I’m telling you, when that costume didn’t come off… "

.@Normani addressed the audio issue and wardrobe malfunction in her #VMAs performance on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/fl3NjPhUf3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 27, 2019

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: “I was honestly still freaked out about the fact that the situation wasn't working, but I was like, 'You go for it.”

Prior to the event, she’d told MTV News: “This is a moment that I've been waiting for such a long time and I feel like there's so much bottled up in me that I feel like the world has yet to experience.

“So I'm more excited than anything, just to be like, 'This is who I am. This is who I've known that I was all along.'"

Tbh, we could watch this one performance on repeat for the rest of our lives and be quite happy with the situation.