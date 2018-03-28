Normani Kordei

Normani and Khalid Achieve Major Spotify Milestone

This is huge...

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 16:27

That Normani and Khalid reign won't let up. Not only is 'Love Lies' already one of the most critically acclaimed singles of the entire year so far but it has also broken some major US chart records and it keeps climbing up the charts internationally week on week.

That's not all though, the single just hit a major Spotify milestone. It's been streamed 100 million times on the platform.

WATCH NORMANI AND KHALID'S STUNNING 'LOVE LIES' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
Sorry if it's hard to catch my vibe, mmm
I need a lover to trust, tell me you're on my side
Are you down for the ride?
It's not easy for someone to catch my eye
But I've been waitin' for you for my whole damn life
For my whole lifetime

Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)
I see you're focused, yeah you're so independent (independent)
It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)
You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen

So baby, tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies

I've been so into your mystery
Is it because of our history?
Are you into me?
When it feels so good, but it's bad for you
Can't say I don't want it 'cause I know I do
Come on over, I need your company
Cravin' that synergy

Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)
I see you're focused, yeah, you're so independent (independent)
It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)
You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen

So baby, tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies
Tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies

If you're down, don't hide it
Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it
Baby you gon' make me overnight it
Tell me, are you down?
If you're down, don't hide it (yeah)
Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it (yeah)
Baby you gon' make me overnight it
Tell me, are you down? (Tell me)

Tell me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)
Waste the day and spend the night (waste the day, spend the night)
Underneath the sunrise (underneath the sunrise)
Show me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)
Tell me where your love lies (show me where your love lies)
Waste the day and spend the night (yeah, yeah)
Underneath the sunrise (ooh)
Show me where your love lies
Writer(s): Khalid Robinson, Tayla Parks, Ryan Vojtesak, Normani Kordei Hamilton, Jamil Chammas Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. NORMANI AND KHALID HAVE REALLY RELEASED ONE OF THE BIGGEST HITS OF 2018.

The midtempo anthem has been a runaway success ever since it was released last month. It hasn't left the US Spotify Top 20 and it's been a streaming hit in the UK and across the world. The single is also Khalid's sixth to reach 100 million streams on Spotify.

As for Normani, it's her first as a soloist, after achieving the feat an incredible seven times as part of Fifth Harmony.

Normani is recording her debut solo album now. Speaking about it to Beats 1, she said: “I’ve gotten the chance to work with The Stereotypes, I’m going to be in with the Monsters and the Strangerz, Sarah Aarons, Sailor Heart, Victoria Monét, Ester [Dean]".

To put things in perspective, The Stereotypes have produced hits for Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber among others.

Not to mention, Ester Dean and Victoria Monét are behind some of Rihanna and Ariana Grande's biggest singles.

[Getty]

Taking all of this and Normani's talent into consideration, we are super excited for this album to come out.

'Love Lies' is just the beginning for the rising star and what a start it is. Huge congrats to her and Khalid!

Words: Sam Prance

