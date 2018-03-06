Normani and Khalid’s ‘Love Lies’ Has Already Hit 100,000 Shazams

There is no denying that 'Love Lies' is an amazing song but few could have predicted just how well the Normani and Khalid single would perform. Since its release, it's already broken a Billboard Hot 100 record and become one of the singles of the year.

And now Shazam's just revealed that the collaboration has been Shazamed an incredible 100,000 times.

OVER 100,000 PEOPLE HAVE HEARD 'LOVE LIES' BEING PLAYED AND MADE IT A SHAZAM HIT.

Shazam took to Twitter yesterday to make the exciting announcement and it's safe to say that it's a pretty big deal. Normani and Khalid released 'Love Lies' less than a month ago and it hasn't even been sent to US or UK radio yet. It's already a big hit.

Since its release, it's gained 43 million Spotify streams and its video has nine million YouTube views.

Reacting to the Shazam news, Khalid retweeted it with the caption "only going up" and tagged Normani in it. Ever the cutest of friends, Normani was quick to respond on Twitter too. She then replied with the Remy Ma and Fat Joe lyric "all the way up"!

We love these artists so much. We cannot wait to see them perform 'Love Lies' live for the first time.

Fingers crossed that they make a surprise appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this week.

😊💗✨ all the way upppp — Normani (@NormaniKordei) March 5, 2018

For now, though we couldn't be happier for Normani and Khalid.

'Love Lies' is amazing. They really deserve all of this success.

Words: Sam Prance