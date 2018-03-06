Normani Kordei

Normani and Khalid’s ‘Love Lies’ Has Already Hit 100,000 Shazams

This is massive...

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 12:23

There is no denying that 'Love Lies' is an amazing song but few could have predicted just how well the Normani and Khalid single would perform. Since its release, it's already broken a Billboard Hot 100 record and become one of the singles of the year.

And now Shazam's just revealed that the collaboration has been Shazamed an incredible 100,000 times.

WATCH THE STUNNING 'LOVE LIES' MUSIC VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
Sorry if it's hard to catch my vibe, mmm
I need a lover to trust, tell me you're on my side
Are you down for the ride?
It's not easy for someone to catch my eye
But I've been waitin' for you for my whole damn life
For my whole lifetime

Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)
I see you're focused, yeah you're so independent (independent)
It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)
You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen

So baby, tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies

I've been so into your mystery
Is it because of our history?
Are you into me?
When it feels so good, but it's bad for you
Can't say I don't want it 'cause I know I do
Come on over, I need your company
Cravin' that synergy

Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)
I see you're focused, yeah, you're so independent (independent)
It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)
You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen

So baby, tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies
Tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies

If you're down, don't hide it
Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it
Baby you gon' make me overnight it
Tell me, are you down?
If you're down, don't hide it (yeah)
Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it (yeah)
Baby you gon' make me overnight it
Tell me, are you down? (Tell me)

Tell me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)
Waste the day and spend the night (waste the day, spend the night)
Underneath the sunrise (underneath the sunrise)
Show me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)
Tell me where your love lies (show me where your love lies)
Waste the day and spend the night (yeah, yeah)
Underneath the sunrise (ooh)
Show me where your love lies
Writer(s): Khalid Robinson, Tayla Parks, Ryan Vojtesak, Normani Kordei Hamilton, Jamil Chammas Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

OVER 100,000 PEOPLE HAVE HEARD 'LOVE LIES' BEING PLAYED AND MADE IT A SHAZAM HIT.

Shazam took to Twitter yesterday to make the exciting announcement and it's safe to say that it's a pretty big deal. Normani and Khalid released 'Love Lies' less than a month ago and it hasn't even been sent to US or UK radio yet. It's already a big hit.

Since its release, it's gained 43 million Spotify streams and its video has nine million YouTube views.

Reacting to the Shazam news, Khalid retweeted it with the caption "only going up" and tagged Normani in it. Ever the cutest of friends, Normani was quick to respond on Twitter too. She then replied with the Remy Ma and Fat Joe lyric "all the way up"!

We love these artists so much. We cannot wait to see them perform 'Love Lies' live for the first time.

Fingers crossed that they make a surprise appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this week.

For now, though we couldn't be happier for Normani and Khalid.

'Love Lies' is amazing. They really deserve all of this success.

Words: Sam Prance

