Normani and Missy Elliott Look Set to Collaborate

Fifth Harmony may only have just gone on hiatus but Normani is already thriving as a solo artist. Three months into the year and she has signed to S10 Entertainment and is currently riding high on the charts with her epic Khalid collaboration 'Love Lies'.

That's not all though. It looks like the 'Work from Home' hitmaker is about to work on some material with Missy Elliot.

WATCH NORMANI AND KHALID'S 'LOVE LIES' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics Sorry if it's hard to catch my vibe, mmm

I need a lover to trust, tell me you're on my side

Are you down for the ride?

It's not easy for someone to catch my eye

But I've been waitin' for you for my whole damn life

For my whole lifetime



Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)

I see you're focused, yeah you're so independent (independent)

It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)

You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen



So baby, tell me where your love lies

Waste the day and spend the night

Underneath the sunrise

Show me where your love lies



I've been so into your mystery

Is it because of our history?

Are you into me?

When it feels so good, but it's bad for you

Can't say I don't want it 'cause I know I do

Come on over, I need your company

Cravin' that synergy



Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)

I see you're focused, yeah, you're so independent (independent)

It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)

You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen



So baby, tell me where your love lies

Waste the day and spend the night

Underneath the sunrise

Show me where your love lies

Tell me where your love lies

Waste the day and spend the night

Underneath the sunrise

Show me where your love lies



If you're down, don't hide it

Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it

Baby you gon' make me overnight it

Tell me, are you down?

If you're down, don't hide it (yeah)

Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it (yeah)

Baby you gon' make me overnight it

Tell me, are you down? (Tell me)



Tell me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)

Waste the day and spend the night (waste the day, spend the night)

Underneath the sunrise (underneath the sunrise)

Show me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)

Tell me where your love lies (show me where your love lies)

Waste the day and spend the night (yeah, yeah)

Underneath the sunrise (ooh)

Show me where your love lies Writer(s): Khalid Robinson, Tayla Parks, Ryan Vojtesak, Normani Kordei Hamilton, Jamil Chammas Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. NORMANI AND MISSY ELLIOT MAY BE ABOUT TO MAKE SOME MAGIC TOGETHER.

Rumours began circulating as soon as Normani resplied to a tweet of Missy Elliott's saying: "Just like artist trusted me to write songs for them I wonder what artist would take a chance on me directing a video for them". Normani immediately volunteered.

On top of that, Missy responded saying: "Hey sis! Ya peeps hit me bout us working anyway [🙌🏾] hopefully we get in da studio soon [🔥]". So not only does this mean that a Missy directed Normani video may be upon us but a Normani/Missy collab also.

Just like artist trusted me to write songs for them I wonder what artist would take a chance on me directing a video for them🤔 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 2, 2018

Hey sis! Ya peeps hit me bout us working anyway🙌🏾 hopefully we get in da studio soon🔥@NormaniKordei — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2018

We need both of these blessings in our live immediately. Just the thought of them is making us hyperventilate.

This wouldn't be the first time that Missy has worked with Normani either. The legendary rapper previously featured on Fifth Harmony's standout 7/27 track 'Not That Kinda Girl'. Fingers crossed that she ends up starring on Normani's upcoming album.

The record is slated to feature production and writing by the likes of Esther Dean and Stargate among others.

[Getty]

If it's anywhere near as good as 'Love Lies', we're in for a treat.

Normani is so talented and it is so amazing to see her slaying.

Words: Sam Prance