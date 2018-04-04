Normani Kordei

Normani and Missy Elliott Look Set to Collaborate

Wednesday, April 4, 2018 - 17:33

Fifth Harmony may only have just gone on hiatus but Normani is already thriving as a solo artist. Three months into the year and she has signed to S10 Entertainment and is currently riding high on the charts with her epic Khalid collaboration 'Love Lies'.

That's not all though. It looks like the 'Work from Home' hitmaker is about to work on some material with Missy Elliot.

View the lyrics
Sorry if it's hard to catch my vibe, mmm
I need a lover to trust, tell me you're on my side
Are you down for the ride?
It's not easy for someone to catch my eye
But I've been waitin' for you for my whole damn life
For my whole lifetime

Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)
I see you're focused, yeah you're so independent (independent)
It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)
You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen

So baby, tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies

I've been so into your mystery
Is it because of our history?
Are you into me?
When it feels so good, but it's bad for you
Can't say I don't want it 'cause I know I do
Come on over, I need your company
Cravin' that synergy

Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)
I see you're focused, yeah, you're so independent (independent)
It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)
You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen

So baby, tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies
Tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies

If you're down, don't hide it
Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it
Baby you gon' make me overnight it
Tell me, are you down?
If you're down, don't hide it (yeah)
Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it (yeah)
Baby you gon' make me overnight it
Tell me, are you down? (Tell me)

Tell me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)
Waste the day and spend the night (waste the day, spend the night)
Underneath the sunrise (underneath the sunrise)
Show me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)
Tell me where your love lies (show me where your love lies)
Waste the day and spend the night (yeah, yeah)
Underneath the sunrise (ooh)
Show me where your love lies
Writer(s): Khalid Robinson, Tayla Parks, Ryan Vojtesak, Normani Kordei Hamilton, Jamil Chammas Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. NORMANI AND MISSY ELLIOT MAY BE ABOUT TO MAKE SOME MAGIC TOGETHER.

Rumours began circulating as soon as Normani resplied to a tweet of Missy Elliott's saying: "Just like artist trusted me to write songs for them I wonder what artist would take a chance on me directing a video for them". Normani immediately volunteered.

On top of that, Missy responded saying: "Hey sis! Ya peeps hit me bout us working anyway [🙌🏾] hopefully we get in da studio soon [🔥]". So not only does this mean that a Missy directed Normani video may be upon us but a Normani/Missy collab also.

We need both of these blessings in our live immediately. Just the thought of them is making us hyperventilate.

This wouldn't be the first time that Missy has worked with Normani either. The legendary rapper previously featured on Fifth Harmony's standout 7/27 track 'Not That Kinda Girl'. Fingers crossed that she ends up starring on Normani's upcoming album.

The record is slated to feature production and writing by the likes of Esther Dean and Stargate among others.

[Getty]

If it's anywhere near as good as 'Love Lies', we're in for a treat.

Normani is so talented and it is so amazing to see her slaying.

Words: Sam Prance

