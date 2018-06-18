Kim Kardashian Straightened North West’s Hair And People Aren't Happy About It

North West celebrated her fifth birthday this week, and because the Internet has literally nothing better to do her hair has somehow become a thing that people criticise.

Parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were with their first born as they all enjoyed a trip to the theatre to see Frozen, when Nori was spotted rocking a special birthday braid and pony combo. Because if you can’t get dressed up for your fifth birthday then when can you?

But first, get fully up to speed on all things MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 >>>

Only there are a select few on Twitter who are calling out Kim’s decision to straighten her daughter’s natural curls.

“North West is still a baby and has straight hair. I know we all had straight hair too at that age but it’s 2018! The enlightened YouTube era! Come on KimberYe get it together,” one user wrote, insinuating that she was too young.

North West is still a baby and has straight hair. I know we all had straight hair too at that age but it’s 2018! The enlightened YouTube era! Come on KimberYe get it together — Tiss’Challa (@NaturallyTiss) June 15, 2018

However another argued that there are other things to be worrying about right now, explaining: "y'all are so damn annoying. so what north's hair is straightened? just because it's straightened doesn't mean it's destined to be damaged. kim got all the damn money in the world to buy all the damn products in the world. go somewhere."

y'all are so damn annoying. so what north's hair is straightened? just because it's straightened doesn't mean it's destined to be damaged. kim got all the damn money in the world to buy all the damn products in the world. go somewhere. — briyanna (@briyannaajones) June 15, 2018

This comes after Kim has previously openly spoken about the importance of her daughter embracing her curls.

“She's obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, 'You have curly hair like me?' And we get to talk about it,” Kim said in the September 2017 issue of Interview mag.

Adding: “We also talk about it with my niece Penelope, because she and North look really different, but they're best friends and they're together all the time."

So let's all agree to not interfere with the life of a child, yeah?