North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate Their Birthdays With A Joint Moana Themed Party

North West and Penelope Disick celebrated their birthdays in the best way possible over the weekend with a Moana themed garden party.

Judging by the evidence posted on social media, it looks like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian made sure their daughters partied like true Disney Princesses and they both looked adorbs decked out in head-to-toe Hawaiian garms.

Snapchat/DaphneJoyLove

The Kardashian cousins already got matching pomeranian pups for their birthdays, so it's only right that the girls shared a joint bash on Saturday - perfect as North Turned four on 15th June while Kourtney's daughter, Penelope, will turn five on 8th July.

Khloe Kardashian's Snapchat showed the girls each had a birthday cake nearly the same size as them - that family never does anything by halves!

Snapchat/Khloekardashian

Everyone in attendance looked to be having a whale of a time, apart from Rob Kardashian and Black Chyna's daughter Dream, who according to Kourtney hasn't developed the Kardashian love for selfies just yet.

All in good time, Dream.

she's not into selfies yet she's not into selfies yet A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Please can we come next time?