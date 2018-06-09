Ocean's Eight

A Real Heist Could Have Gone Down During The Filming Of Ocean’s 8

Burglars could have gotten away with millions of pounds worth of jewels if one journalist had slipped up

Saturday, June 9, 2018

Ocean’s Eight draws together some of the most famous women in the acting world for a riotous heist comedy - with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchette, Rihanna and more joining together to pull off an impressive burglary.

Part of the movie was filmed during The Met ball and it seems diamonds were a key part of the filming process.

Now that the film has been released, it has been revealed that producers on the Ocean’s 11 spin-off were so worried that a very real heist could have taken place that they silenced a journalist from revealing film plans.

American journalist Ian Mohr was lucky enough to witness the filming of Ocean’s Eight when The Met ball filming took place - but almost caused a security breach with his prying eyes which could have drawn the attention of burglars who in turn could have made off with millions of pounds worth of goods.

Getty

“They filmed at The Met and I was writing about all the cameos as people were seeing Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour sneaking into The Met to film the movie,” the journalist told PageSix.

“Cartier had a booth where they were giving out millions of diamonds to all the stars of the film and the people doing the cameos,” he explained.

Getty

“The studio were afraid there would be an actual heist - that burglars would hit the film set and steal the diamonds,” he continued - adding that filmmakers “begged” him not to reveal the secret as their security might have been overrun by overzealous burglars.

Fortunately, no theft took place - and now the film is stealing laughs as it is romping up box offices around the world.

Getty

What do you think of the new Ocean’s movie? Let us know @MTVUK

