Migos’ Offset, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage Drop New Album 'Without Warning'
The collaborative album we did not expect...
We didn't see this one coming.
Migos' Offset and 21 Savage have joined forces on a collaborative album with mega-producer Metro Boomin that dropped last night.
Without Warning is the perfect title for the 10-track surprise album, which features Migos' Quavo and Travis Scott on some songs.
You know so we never really had no old money
We got a whole lotta new money though, hah
(If Young Metro don't trust you I'm gon' shoot ya)
Hey!
Raindrop, drop top (drop top)
Smokin' on cookie in the hotbox (cookie)
Fuckin' on your bitch she a thot, thot (thot)
Cookin' up dope in the crockpot (pot)
We came from nothin' to somethin' nigga (hey)
I don't trust nobody grip the trigger (nobody)
Call up the gang, and they come and get you (gang)
Cry me a river, give you a tissue (hey)
My bitch is bad and boujee (bad)
Cookin' up dope with an Uzi (blaow)
My niggas is savage, ruthless (savage)
We got 30's and 100 rounds too (grrah)
My bitch is bad and boujee (bad)
Cookin' up dope with an Uzi (dope)
My niggas is savage, ruthless (hey)
We got 30's and 100 rounds too (glah)
Offset, whoo, whoo, whoo, whoo, whoo!
Rackings on rackings, got back-ends on back-ends
I'm ridin' around in a coupe (coupe)
I take your bitch right from you (You)
Bitch I'm a dog, roof (grr)
Beat the hoe walls loose (hey)
Hop in the frog, whoo (skrt)
I tell that bitch to come comfort me (comfort me)
I swear these niggas is under me (hey)
They hate and the devil keep jumpin' me (jumpin' me)
Bankrolls on me keep me company (cash)
Aye, we did the most
Yeah, pull up in Ghosts (whoo)
Yeah, my diamonds a choker (glah)
Holdin' the fire with no holster (blaow)
Rick the Ruler, diamonds cooler (cooler)
This a Rollie, not a Muller (hey)
Dabbin' on 'em like the usual (dab)
Magic with the brick, do voodoo (magic)
Courtside with a bad bitch (bitch)
Then I send the bitch through Uber (go)
I'm young and rich and plus I'm bougie (hey)
I'm not stupid so I keep the Uzi (rrah)
Rackings on rackings, got back-ends on back-ends
So my money makin' my back ache
You niggas got a low acc rate (acc)
We from the Nawf, yeah, dat way (nawf)
Fat Cookie blunt in the ashtray (cookie)
Two bitches, just national smash day (smash)
Hop in the Lamb, have a drag race (skrt)
I let them birds take a bath, bathe (brr)
Raindrop, drop top (drop top)
Smokin' on cookie in the hotbox (cookie)
Fuckin' on your bitch she a thot, thot (thot)
Cookin' up dope in the crockpot (pot)
We came from nothin' to somethin' nigga (hey)
I don't trust nobody grip the trigger (nobody)
Call up the gang, and they come and get you (gang)
Cry me a river, give you a tissue (hey)
My bitch is bad and boujee (bad)
Cookin' up dope with an Uzi (blaow)
My niggas is savage, ruthless (savage)
We got 30's and 100 rounds too (grrah)
My bitch is bad and boujee (bad)
Cookin' up dope with an Uzi (dope)
My niggas is savage, ruthless (hey)
We got 30's and 100 rounds too (glah)
Pour a four, I'm droppin' muddy
Outer space, Kid Cudi (drank)
Introduce me to your bitch as wifey and we know she sluttin'
Broke a brick down, nutted butted, now that nigga duckin'
Don't move too fast I might shoot you (huh?)
Draco bad and boujee (draco)
I'm always hangin' with shooters (brrah)
Might be posted somewhere secluded (private)
Still be playin' with pots and pans, call me Quavo Ratatouille
Run with that sack, call me Boobie (run with it)
When I'm on stage show me boobies (ay)
Ice on my neck, I'm the coolest (ice)
Hop out the suicide with the Uzi (pew-pew-pew)
I pull up, I pull up, I pull up
I hop out with all of the drugs and the good luck (skrrt)
I'm cookin', I'm cookin', I'm whippin'
I'm whippin' into a rock up, let it lock up (lock up)
I gave her 10 racks
I told her go shoppin' and spend it all at the pop up (ten)
These bitches they fuck and suck dick
And they bustin' for Instagram, get your Klout up
Uh, yeah, dat way, float on the track like a Segway (go)
Yeah, dat way, I used to trap by the Subway (trappin')
Yeah, dat way, young nigga trap with the AK (rrrah)
Yeah, dat way, big dyke ho get it though, Macy Gray (hey)
Raindrop, drop tops (drop top)
Smokin' on cookie in the hotbox (cookie)
Fuckin' on your bitch she a thot, thot (thot)
Cookin' up dope in the crockpot (pot)
We came from nothin' to somethin' nigga (hey)
I don't trust nobody grip the trigger (nobody)
Call up the gang, and they come and get you (gang)
Cry me a river, give you a tissue (hey)
My bitch is bad and boujee (bad)
Cookin' up dope with an Uzi (blaow)
My niggas is savage, ruthless (savage)
We got 30's and 100 rounds too (grrah)
My bitch is bad and boujee (bad)
Cookin' up dope with an Uzi (dope)
My niggas is savage, ruthless (hey)
We got 30's and 100 rounds too (glah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
My bitch she bad to the bone, ay
Wait, these niggas watchin'
I swear to God they be my clones
Yeah, hey, huh
Switchin' my hoes like my flows (what?)
Switchin' my flows like my clothes (like what?)
Keep on shootin' that gun, don't reload
Ooh, ooh, now she want fuck with my crew
Cause the money come all out the roof
Drive the Rari, that bitch got no roof (skrt)
Wait, what kind of Rari? 458 (damn)
All of these niggas, they hate (they hate)
Try to hide, shoot through the gate
Look, go to strip club, make it rain, yeah
So much money, they use rakes
Count 100 thousand in your face (in your face)
Yeah, then put 300 right in the safe
Met her today, ooh
She talk to me like she knew me (yeah)
Go to sleep in a jacuzzi, yeah
Wakin' up right to a two-piece (yeah)
Countin' that paper like loose leaf (yeah)
Gettin' that chicken with blue cheese (yeah)
Boy, you so fake like my collar, you snakin'
I swear to God that be that Gucci (aye)
And you know we winnin' (winnin')
Yeah, we is not losin'
Try to play your song, it ain't move me (what?)
Saw your girl once, now she choosin' (yeah)
Raindrop, drop top (drop top)
Smokin' on cookie in the hotbox (cookie)
Fuckin' on your bitch she a thot, thot (thot)
Cookin' up dope in the crockpot (pot)
We came from nothin' to somethin' nigga (hey)
I don't trust nobody grip the trigger (nobody)
Call up the gang, and they come and get you (gang)
Cry me a river, give you a tissue (hey)
My bitch is bad and boujee (bad)
Cookin' up dope with an Uzi (blaow)
My niggas is savage, ruthless (savage)
We got 30's and 100 rounds too (grrah)
My bitch is bad and boujee (bad)
Cookin' up dope with an Uzi (dope)
My niggas is savage, ruthless (hey)
We got 30's and 100 rounds too (glah)
The album comes just three months after 21 Savage's Issa Album and just before Migos' Culture 2 is expected to drop. Where do these guys find the time?!
Without Warning is Offset's first album as a solo artist, further establishing himself outside of Migos.
Although, fans of Migos shouldn't worry too much as they released the brand new single 'Motor Sport' featuring both Nicki Minaj and Offset's new fiancée Cardi B just last week.
While most of the tracks see 21 Savage and Offset bounce off each other, there are four solo songs on the album with both rappers having two each.
Is this a one-off? The start of a new supergroup? We'll need to wait and see - all we know is that it's very good...
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH KATY PERRY AND MIGOS IN 'BON APPÉTIT' BELOW
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon app, bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'
Bon app, bon appétit, baby (wooh)
Looks like you've been starving
You got those hungry eyes
You could use some sugar
'Cause your levels ain't right
I'm a five-star Michelin
A Kobe flown in
You want what I'm cooking, boy
Let me take you under candle light
We can wine and dine
A table for two, and it's okay
If you take your time
Eat with your hands, fine
I'm on the menu
'Cause I'm all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon app, bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'
Bon app, bon appétit, baby (wooh)
So you want some more
Well, I'm open 24
Wanna keep you satisfied
Customer's always right
Hope you got some room
For the world's best cherry pie
Gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy
Let me take you under candle light
We can wine and dine
A table for two, and it's okay
If you take your time
Eat with your hands, fine
I'm on the menu (go ahead)
'Cause I'm all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon app, bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'
Bon app, bon appétit, baby
'Cause I'm all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon app, bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'
Bon app, bon appétit, baby
Sweet potato pie
It'll change your mind
Got you runnin' back for seconds
Every single night
I'm the one they say can change your life (take-off)
No waterfall, she drippin' wet, you like my ice? (blast)
She say she want a Migo night, now I ask her, "What's the price?" (hold on)
If she do right, told her get whatever you like (offset)
I grab her legs and now divide, aight
Make her do a donut when she ride, aight
Looking at the eyes of a dime make you blind
In her spine, and my diamonds change the climate
Girl, sweet tooth (sweet), no tooth fairy (no)
Whip cream (whip), no dairy (milk)
Got her hot light on, screaming, "I'm ready" (hot)
But no horses, no carriage (go ahead)
'Cause I'm all that you want, boy
All that you can have, boy
Got me spread like a buffet
Bon app, bon appétit, baby
Appetite for seduction
Fresh out the oven
Melt in your mouth kind of lovin'
Bon app, bon appétit, baby (wooh)
Under candle light (wooh)
Bon appétit, baby (wooh)