Migos’ Offset, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage Drop New Album 'Without Warning'

You know, young rich niggas

You know so we never really had no old money

We got a whole lotta new money though, hah

(If Young Metro don't trust you I'm gon' shoot ya)

Hey!



Raindrop, drop top (drop top)

Smokin' on cookie in the hotbox (cookie)

Fuckin' on your bitch she a thot, thot (thot)

Cookin' up dope in the crockpot (pot)

We came from nothin' to somethin' nigga (hey)

I don't trust nobody grip the trigger (nobody)

Call up the gang, and they come and get you (gang)

Cry me a river, give you a tissue (hey)

My bitch is bad and boujee (bad)

Cookin' up dope with an Uzi (blaow)

My niggas is savage, ruthless (savage)

We got 30's and 100 rounds too (grrah)

My bitch is bad and boujee (bad)

Cookin' up dope with an Uzi (dope)

My niggas is savage, ruthless (hey)

We got 30's and 100 rounds too (glah)





Offset, whoo, whoo, whoo, whoo, whoo!

Rackings on rackings, got back-ends on back-ends

I'm ridin' around in a coupe (coupe)

I take your bitch right from you (You)

Bitch I'm a dog, roof (grr)

Beat the hoe walls loose (hey)

Hop in the frog, whoo (skrt)

I tell that bitch to come comfort me (comfort me)

I swear these niggas is under me (hey)

They hate and the devil keep jumpin' me (jumpin' me)

Bankrolls on me keep me company (cash)

Aye, we did the most

Yeah, pull up in Ghosts (whoo)

Yeah, my diamonds a choker (glah)

Holdin' the fire with no holster (blaow)

Rick the Ruler, diamonds cooler (cooler)

This a Rollie, not a Muller (hey)

Dabbin' on 'em like the usual (dab)

Magic with the brick, do voodoo (magic)

Courtside with a bad bitch (bitch)

Then I send the bitch through Uber (go)

I'm young and rich and plus I'm bougie (hey)

I'm not stupid so I keep the Uzi (rrah)

Rackings on rackings, got back-ends on back-ends

So my money makin' my back ache

You niggas got a low acc rate (acc)

We from the Nawf, yeah, dat way (nawf)

Fat Cookie blunt in the ashtray (cookie)

Two bitches, just national smash day (smash)

Hop in the Lamb, have a drag race (skrt)

I let them birds take a bath, bathe (brr)





Pour a four, I'm droppin' muddy

Outer space, Kid Cudi (drank)

Introduce me to your bitch as wifey and we know she sluttin'

Broke a brick down, nutted butted, now that nigga duckin'

Don't move too fast I might shoot you (huh?)

Draco bad and boujee (draco)

I'm always hangin' with shooters (brrah)

Might be posted somewhere secluded (private)

Still be playin' with pots and pans, call me Quavo Ratatouille

Run with that sack, call me Boobie (run with it)

When I'm on stage show me boobies (ay)

Ice on my neck, I'm the coolest (ice)

Hop out the suicide with the Uzi (pew-pew-pew)

I pull up, I pull up, I pull up

I hop out with all of the drugs and the good luck (skrrt)

I'm cookin', I'm cookin', I'm whippin'

I'm whippin' into a rock up, let it lock up (lock up)

I gave her 10 racks

I told her go shoppin' and spend it all at the pop up (ten)

These bitches they fuck and suck dick

And they bustin' for Instagram, get your Klout up

Uh, yeah, dat way, float on the track like a Segway (go)

Yeah, dat way, I used to trap by the Subway (trappin')

Yeah, dat way, young nigga trap with the AK (rrrah)

Yeah, dat way, big dyke ho get it though, Macy Gray (hey)





Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

My bitch she bad to the bone, ay

Wait, these niggas watchin'

I swear to God they be my clones

Yeah, hey, huh

Switchin' my hoes like my flows (what?)

Switchin' my flows like my clothes (like what?)

Keep on shootin' that gun, don't reload

Ooh, ooh, now she want fuck with my crew

Cause the money come all out the roof

Drive the Rari, that bitch got no roof (skrt)

Wait, what kind of Rari? 458 (damn)

All of these niggas, they hate (they hate)

Try to hide, shoot through the gate

Look, go to strip club, make it rain, yeah

So much money, they use rakes

Count 100 thousand in your face (in your face)

Yeah, then put 300 right in the safe

Met her today, ooh

She talk to me like she knew me (yeah)

Go to sleep in a jacuzzi, yeah

Wakin' up right to a two-piece (yeah)

Countin' that paper like loose leaf (yeah)

Gettin' that chicken with blue cheese (yeah)

Boy, you so fake like my collar, you snakin'

I swear to God that be that Gucci (aye)

And you know we winnin' (winnin')

Yeah, we is not losin'

Try to play your song, it ain't move me (what?)

Saw your girl once, now she choosin' (yeah)





