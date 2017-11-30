Chris Hughes Responds To Olivia Attwood Cheating Rumours: 'All Of Us Do Things We Shouldn't'

One of Love Island's favourite couples, Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, were rocked this week when a video emerged of Chris getting pretty cosy with another woman in a club.

And now the reality star has shared a lengthy post seeming to apologise for his actions, admitting he "couldn't remember an awful lot."

"I was a mess Saturday night, couldn't remember an awful lot. I put my arms round a stranger which I should never have done, and still don't know why, but it's a lesson learnt not to be a drunk tw*t," began his note.

Olivia was said to be a "complete mess" after Chris was filmed with his arms around a brunette in Sugar Hut, and after several people claimed to have seen him "kissing" her.

The star went on: "All of us do things we shouldn't one time or another and do stupid sh*t, but nothing escalated as it never would," he added.

It appears that the whole saga has been a bit of a wake-up call for Chris, as he revealed: "Sometimes takes a incident to sharpen up in life. Just being a drunk dick."

While Olivia has been keeping pretty schtum about the whole thing on social media, Chris hinted they have patched things up in person.

"Believe it or not, we do talk away from Twitter," Chris wrote in response to a tweet that read: "You want @oliviajade_att to accept an apology that took you three minutes to write n then tweet? it take a little more than that x (sic)."

You want @oliviajade_att to accept an apology that took you three minutes to write n then tweet? It take a little more than that x — Tiffany Higgins (@higgs97) November 30, 2017

Ummmmm no, believe it or not, we do talk away from Twitter 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) November 30, 2017

While Chris is adamant that things didn't actually 'escalate', it looks like he's probably going to have a lot of groveling to do.