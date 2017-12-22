Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood Admits She’s ‘Hopeful’ That She Can ‘Work Things Out’ With Chris Hughes In The Future

The couple sadly confirmed their split last month.

Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 10:35

Olivia Attwood’s relationship with her Love Island beau Chris Hughes sadly came to an end last month, with the couple confirming their split and Olivia revealing that Chris made her film the sad moment for their upcoming reality show, Crackin’ On.

But despite their split, Olivia has now admitted that she’s hopeful that there’s a future for the pair, and that she believes they will work things out.

Opening up about their relationship in her New! magazine column, Olivia wrote: “We basically do think that at some point in the future we are going to be able to work this out and I tried to give a really open and honest interview.

“If I had known that it would have blown up I wouldn’t have answered any questions about Katie Price. I really thought that subject was so dead, I didn’t think anyone care.

“I believe that Chris didn’t message her and I stood by him. The point I was trying to make was anyone could be wrong about anything. That is the last I will say about it. It’s so boring.”

This comes after the Love Island star spoke to OK! magazine about *that* Chris and Katie Price drama, saying: “I had known him for two months, how am I to know what he was doing?. All I know is that whether he did or he didn't, he didn't sleep with her, it was just a couple of messages.”

Away from all things romance, Olivia also spoke about what fans can expect from Crackin’ On: “The show kicks off next week and given all the press already I think everyone will want to watch it – whether its because they like us or because they just want to see what the hell has been going on. 

“I feel like every episode will be a talking point, one week you'll be like 'Liv's a d***' and then the next you'll be 'Chris is a d***.’.”

Although adding that she’ll “probably stay off Twitter” during and after the first episode is shown, Olivia also admitted: “I’m going to find watching it really difficult especially as there will be some sweet moments. I'm going to have to watch it, I can't stay away.”

Olivia Attwood Admits She's 'Hopeful' That She Can 'Work Things Out' With Chris Hughes In The Future
Olivia Attwood Admits She's 'Hopeful' That She Can 'Work Things Out' With Chris Hughes In The Future
