Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman

It appears Love Island baes Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes may be going through a bit of a tough time rn after Liv got pretty cryptic on Instagram.

Alongside a bucket of wine, the blonde wrote "needed," which comes after Chris was seen getting cosy with a brunette that definitely wasn't Liv in Essex nightclub, Sugar Hut.

A video obtained by The Sun shows the Love Island hunk in an embrace with the mystery woman, and fellow clubbers took to Twitter to claim to have seen Chris "getting with" her before being pulled away by security.

Someone else who claimed to be at the club told the publication: "Chris spent a lot of his time with the woman and they looked close together."

"He had his arms wrapped around her waist and at one point it seemed like he went in for a kiss but there was a lot of people in the club so it was difficult to tell," they added.

Not so much love on their island ayyyyy @chrishughes_22 pic.twitter.com/kpTAVa0Ncc — Hana (@HanaMcKeown) November 29, 2017

While they claim to have seen them getting close, they didn't see any kissing go down: "A security guard was forced to drag Chris away before anything more happened. It looked as though he was given a warning after seeming a little worse for wear."

Liv's hints that all is not well in paradise didn't stop at the wine snap, as she later shared a pic of a castle that read: "THIS PRINCESS SAVES HERSELF," before adding a further caption: "She's had practice."

The couple, who found love over the summer on the ITV2 reality show, haven't commented directly on Chris's alleged actions at the club as yet.