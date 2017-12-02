Olivia Attwood On Chris Hughes Drama: ‘I Don’t Know What’s Going On’

There’s been some major drama going between Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes this week, after video footage of him getting cosy with a mystery woman in a club emerged online.

Chris has already done his best to publicly make amends with his Love Island co-star, but we are for sure getting the vibe that Liv’s not quite in a forgiving mood just yet.

“Obviously a video surfaced online during the week of Chris getting close to a girl in a club. I can't talk much about Chris as I don't really know what's going on myself to be honest,” admits the reality star in new! magazine column.

But despite the fact that they’re not on great terms rn, there is no way that Olivia will block her man from her social media accounts - and it’s for a very good reason.

“Personally, I'm not a blocker. Chris is way too hot headed. If I blocked him he'd just follow me in real life. For me, that would add fuel to the fire,” she reveals.

“If I wanted to teach him a lesson I'd ignore him, but I wouldn't block, because then you make them crazy and it exaggerates the situation,” she adds.

Yep, sounds like a very good reason to not block.

