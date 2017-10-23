Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood Opens Up About Going Nude: ‘It Feels Like Too Much To Give Up’

The Love Island star has been talking about the pictures in her new calendar

Saturday, October 28, 2017 - 16:32

We generally get to see *a lot* of reality TV stars, but Olivia Attwood is keeping her clothes on for the foreseeable. 

The Love Island star has opened up about the idea of posing nude (and we’re sure she's had a load of offers to do so), but she’s not ready to take all her clothes off for the camera just yet - which is why she’s not naked in her new 2018 calendar. 

“My Love Island friend Jess has gone nude for her 2018 calendar, and everyone's asking why I didn't choose to go down that route,” comments Liv in her new! magazine column. 

“It's my first calendar and I wanted to give people something to wait for. I'm not saying it's never going to happen, but it just didn't need to be yet. It feels like too much to give up for me,” she admits. 

Hi Hun, Your Uber's outside 🚘.. 2018 Calendar out now. Copyright @jamesrudland . Team tagged x

Hi Hun, Your Uber's outside 🚘.. 2018 Calendar out now. Copyright @jamesrudland . Team tagged x

A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on

We've seen the preview of Olivia's calendar and we're pretty sure she's gonna sell a lot of copies even without being naked! 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

