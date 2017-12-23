Olivia Attwood Slams Skinny Shaming, ‘It’s Hurtful’ 

Olivia Attwood has spoken out about skinny shaming, and it comes after her friend and fellow Love Islander, Amber Davies, was attacked over her weight.

Writing in her new! magazine column the Love Island star said, “I’m naturally skinny and I’ve always struggled to keep my weight up, so I’ve been a victim of [skinny shaming] for years as well.

“Why is it OK for people to call people skinny, but not fat? I’ve been at dinners before with strangers where they’ll say, ‘What are you ordering? A lettuce leaf?’ Before I’ve even ordered my meal.”

She added, “That’s quite hurtful, especially if you are struggling with your weight or are stressed out.”

Defending her friend she then revealed her experience with skinny shaming has included accusations of having an eating disorder.

“Obviously Amber’s just been through a break up so she’s probably had a high level of anxiety the past couple of weeks.

“I had a situation, not that long ago, with someone close to me, where they were talking about my weight. I said, ‘When I’m stressed the weight just drops off me,’ and he went, ‘Or you’re bulimic!’

“You can’t say things like that. Bulimia and anorexia are serious illnesses. I think it’s good Amber’s bought awareness to the issue,” she finished.

Well done for speaking out too, Olivia.

