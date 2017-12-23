Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood Slams Skinny Shaming, ‘It’s Hurtful’ 

The Love Island star reacted after BFF Amber Davies was criticised…

Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 17:33

Olivia Attwood has spoken out about skinny shaming, and it comes after her friend and fellow Love Islander, Amber Davies, was attacked over her weight. 

Writing in her new! magazine column the Love Island star said, “I’m naturally skinny and I’ve always struggled to keep my weight up, so I’ve been a victim of [skinny shaming] for years as well. 

What are the Geordie's New Year Resolutions...? 

“Why is it OK for people to call people skinny, but not fat? I’ve been at dinners before with strangers where they’ll say, ‘What are you ordering? A lettuce leaf?’ Before I’ve even ordered my meal.”

She added, “That’s quite hurtful, especially if you are struggling with your weight or are stressed out.”

Copyright [Getty]

Defending her friend she then revealed her experience with skinny shaming has included accusations of having an eating disorder. 

“Obviously Amber’s just been through a break up so she’s probably had a high level of anxiety the past couple of weeks. 

Copyright [Getty]

“I had a situation, not that long ago, with someone close to me, where they were talking about my weight. I said, ‘When I’m stressed the weight just drops off me,’ and he went, ‘Or you’re bulimic!’ 

“You can’t say things like that. Bulimia and anorexia are serious illnesses. I think it’s good Amber’s bought awareness to the issue,” she finished. 

Well done for speaking out too, Olivia.

 

WATCH! The Geordie's make their New Year Resolutions... 

More From Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood speaks out again skinny shaming in defence of friend Amber Davies
Olivia Attwood Slams Skinny Shaming, ‘It’s Hurtful’ 
Olivia Attwood isn&#039;t sure what the situation is with Chris Hughes
Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood Want To Mentor Next Year's Islanders After Their 'Traumatic' Love Island Experience
Olivia Attwood isn&#039;t sure what the situation is with Chris Hughes
Olivia Attwood Speaks Out About Chris Hughes 'Cheating' Scandal
Olivia Attwood isn&#039;t sure what the situation is with Chris Hughes
Olivia Attwood On Chris Hughes Drama: ‘I Don’t Know What’s Going On’
Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes are more of a unit after Katie Price drama
Chris Hughes Responds To Olivia Attwood Cheating Rumours: 'All Of Us Do Things We Shouldn't'
Chris Hughes Is Reportedly 'Begging' Olivia Attwood For Forgiveness After Video Scandal
Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Is Doing Just ‘Great’ Since Stephen Bear Break Up Says Olivia Attwood
Love Island's Olivia Attwood Slams Body Shaming 'W**kers' As She Reveals Second Boob Job Plans
Love Islands&#039;s Olivia Attwood talks about why she hasn&#039;t posed nude yet
Olivia Attwood Opens Up About Going Nude: ‘It Feels Like Too Much To Give Up’
Olivia Attwood To Take Pregnancy Test Amid Fears She's Pregnant With Chris Hughes' Baby

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Stephen Bear makes Instagram plea to Charlotte Crosby to take him back as he admits he still loves her
Stephen Bear Admits He Still Loves Charlotte Crosby And Wants Her Back In Instagram Post
The Geordie Shore Cast Discuss What Led To Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear’s Split
Amber Davies shuts down rumours she&#039;s dating Pete Wicks
Amber Davies Speaks Out About The Rumours She’s Dating Pete Wicks 
Kim Kardashian wants Kylie Jenner to announce her baby news so she doesn&#039;t overshadow birth of her third child
Kim Kardashian Wants Kylie Jenner To Announce Her Pregnancy Soon For The Most Kim K Of Reasons 
Vicky Pattison admits to panicking when looking after baby Sunday
Vicky Pattison ‘Panics’ While Looking After Ferne McCann’s ‘Perfect’ Baby
Jemma Lucy&#039;s involved in a feud with Chanelle McCleary, calls her the &#039;dregs&#039; of Manchester
Jemma Lucy Calls BB’s Chanelle McCleary ‘The Dregs Of Manchester’ And Starts Online Feud 
Geordie Shore's Sam Gowland's Idea Of A Christmas Gift For Chloe Ferry Will Leave Girlfriends Everywhere Fuming
Charlotte Crosby dons a bikini
Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Charlotte Crosby's Make-up Free Dubai Bikini Pic
Gary Beadle will miss sleeping when his son is born predicts Emma McVey
Gary Beadle Will Miss Sleep The Most Once His Son Is Born Predicts Emma McVey
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal