Olivia Attwood Speaks Out About Chris Hughes 'Cheating' Scandal

Olivia Attwood has spoken out after Chris Hughes was filmed with his arms around another woman, and it looks like the pair are planning on working on their relationship.

Chris was reported to have 'kissed' the woman in the video, and when Heat magazine asked her about it she told them: "I don't even know what to say, to be honest."

The reality star hinted that the pair have definitely been rocked by the reports, admitting "There's a lot of work to be done."

That might be the case, but Liv went on to reveal that she and Chris are still very much together, and they are planning on spending Christmas together: "I've already asked him for a Shetland Pony," she revealed.

Getty

While Olivia is still remaining pretty tight-lipped on the whole 'cheating' scandal, her good friend and Love Island co-star, Amber Davies shed light on the situation, admitting that she is not a happy bunny.

"Liv is raging about a video that surfaced last week showing Chris with his arms around a girl in a nightclub. It's been reported that he kissed her, too," she said in her New! Magazine column.

The Love Island winner, who just announced her split from Kem Cetinay, went on: "We're such good friends and it upsets me that Liv has to see something like that. We've been out load of times and I've never caught her touching another guy."

"I feel sorry for her because first it was the Katie Price drama and now she's got this to deal with."

It's certainly been a tough week for the Love Island lot, but we're happy to hear that Olivia and Chris are working on their relationship.