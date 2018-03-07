Love Island's Olivia Buckland Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship: I Was A Broken Person

If there's one thing in this world that is for absolute certain, it's that Love Island star's Olivia Buckland and her fiancé Alex Bowen are a match made in reality TV heaven. In fact, the pair are so perfect for each other they've single-handedly restored our faith in love altogether.

While Olivia is over the moon to have found the man of her dreams on the ITV2 show, she recently opened up about a previous abusive relationship that left her unable to eat and on anti-depressants. The reality star bravely discussed the past boyfriend in an episode of MTV's 'That's What She Said', telling her co-stars Sophie Kasaei and Lateysha Grace about his cheating and mental abuse.

Take a look at the video to see Olivia Buckland bravely open up about the heartbreak that caused her to lose two stone in just one month...

Olivia eventually left the relationship, and she credits Love Island for saving her. Now she and Alex are living proof that it's not worth staying in a toxic relationship when someone that will treat you right could be just around the corner.

Take it from Liv: "Heartbreak made me think that everyone else was like that, and I just hope that no other girl thinks like that because there are people out there that are decent."

So much truth!

Now get checking out Liv, Sophie and Lateysha in the sex episode of That's What She Said for a no-topic-off-limits discussion about you know what...