Olivia Buckland

Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon

The newlyweds official wedding photos came out in this weeks OK! Magazine.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 10:34

Love Island's Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen recently became the first stars of the show to walk down the aisle in a beautiful celebration at Gosfield Hall in Essex. And since the release of their official wedding photos in OK! magazine, more details about the picturesque day have emerged.

One thing they've revealed is that they asked guests not to buy them wedding gifts and instead donate to their chosen charities, including Mind in memory of their co-star Sophie Gradon who sadly died earlier this year.

OK! Magazine

Olivia explained the touching gesture, admitting they already have everything they need: "Instead of presents, we asked our guests to donate to three charities - Centrepoint [a youth homelessness charity], Mayhew [an animal charity], and Mind in memory of Sophie Gradon."

"We don't need anything ourselves, so we thought it would be a nice thing to do," she added.

Instagram/SophieGradon

Olivia previously paid tribute to Sophie, writing on Twitter: "You helped us through so much. Your smile was one in a million. The world failed."

The couple also opened up about the vows they chose, opting for the traditional route.

Olivia said: "We went for traditional vows," but she also revealed they wrote separate vows for each other's eyes only.

"We wrote our own private vows and sent them as love letters to each other in the morning. Obviously, our lives are out there in the public and everyone hears everything, so we thought we'd write our own secret ones to each other."

OK! Magazine

Alex added: "I felt like I was at school writing it!"

*wipes tear*.

It really does sound like the pair of them had the most perfect day. Congratulations, Mr and Mrs Bowen.

 

