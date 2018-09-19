Olivia Buckland

Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk

The newlyweds/legends are actually steaming on the cover of OK! Magazine.

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 12:55

The wedding of the month, year and century has officially taken place, and now the very first photos from Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's wedding are finally emerging.

And proving that they really are a couple after our own hearts, the first contestants from Love Island to marry have admitted they're well and truly merry on their OK! Magazine cover.

OK! Magazine

Absolute legends.

Taking to Twitter, Alex tweeted: "Only me and liv would be drunk on the cover of a magazine 😂 WOW."

In fairness, you can't tell at all as the pair are looking equally on-point, with the first glimpse of Olivia's Enzoani fishtail wedding dress looking absolutely unreal.

We'll just have to wait until the issue hits shelves this week to see the rest of the wedding snaps, but for now this one with Pete Wicks and Gabby Allen is giving us all the feels.

Let’s go hubby ❤️✈️ 🇱🇰
View this post on Instagram

Let’s go hubby ❤️✈️ 🇱🇰

A post shared by MRS OLIVIA BOWEN. (@oliviadbuck) on

And in the meantime, more details about the magical day keep emerging, like the X Factor star who performed for the newlyweds first dance.

Rebecca Fergusson performed 'Nothing's Real But Love', her debut single after finishing second on the reality show in 2010, before giving a rendition of John Legend's 'You and I (Nobody In The World) for their dance.

Okay, now we bet that was a tear-jerking moment.

FINALLY! Our beautiful exclusive photos we chose for @ok_mag will be out in this weeks issue! Can’t wait for you all to see the dress, the suits, the flowers EVERYTHING! 20 pages of the best day of our lives to share with you 🤵🏽👰🏼❤️ P.S - thanks for being our side kicks @gabbydawnallen @p_wicks01. 😂❤️ P.P.S - this was an evening party photo 😂👀🍾

So yeah, if anyone's wondering where we are tomorrow you'll find us sobbing into their 20-page spread in OK! mag before we've even left the shop.

Congrats guys!

