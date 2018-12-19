Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Invite Us In For Christmas

Love Island's finest newlyweds, Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, invited us into their beauts home to talk all things Christmas.

Inbetween their pups Reggie and Winnie stealing the limelight, the pair told us exactly how they'll be tackling the festive period. Olivia got to the bottom of what Alex did with previous gifts she bought him, plus the pair settled once and for all how you should be spending Christmas Eve.

Play the video to watch Olivia and Alex Bowen: Christmas At Home...

Christmas at the Bowens really is the most wonderful time of the year.