Love Island's Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Reveal Who Has Been Dropped From Their Wedding Day

With the date set, the venue chosen and the dress selected, Love Island's Oliva Buckland and Alex Bowen couldn't be more excited to permanently couple up on their wedding day in September.

But it seems a few changes have been made to the guest list since Alex popped the question back in December 2016. Yep, back then the Brummy lad revealed that a certain Love Island star would be one of his groomsmen, so we were keen to find out whether that's still the case.

Hit play on the video to watch Oliva Buckland and Alex Bowen exclusively reveal which Love Island star has been dropped from their big day...

It looks like it's all down to the reality star doing an actual disappearing act on everyone: "I don't know where he's gone," admits Olivia as Alex added: "He's just vanished off the face of the earth."

Awks!

It's looking like they won't be short of guests despite the no-show, with plenty of famous faces expected to attend the wedding reception.

One thing is for sure, it's gonna be an amazing day.

The real question is: are the pair ready for married life? Hit play on the video to find out what happened when Alex and Olivia played Mr & Mrs...