Olivia Buckland

Love Island's Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Reveal Who Has Been Dropped From Their Wedding Day

The Love Island stars cut this person from the guest list.

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 16:45

With the date set, the venue chosen and the dress selected, Love Island's Oliva Buckland and Alex Bowen couldn't be more excited to permanently couple up on their wedding day in September.

But it seems a few changes have been made to the guest list since Alex popped the question back in December 2016. Yep, back then the Brummy lad revealed that a certain Love Island star would be one of his groomsmen, so we were keen to find out whether that's still the case.

Hit play on the video to watch Oliva Buckland and Alex Bowen exclusively reveal which Love Island star has been dropped from their big day...

It looks like it's all down to the reality star doing an actual disappearing act on everyone: "I don't know where he's gone," admits Olivia as Alex added: "He's just vanished off the face of the earth."

Awks! 

It's looking like they won't be short of guests despite the no-show, with plenty of famous faces expected to attend the wedding reception.

One thing is for sure, it's gonna be an amazing day.

The real question is: are the pair ready for married life? Hit play on the video to find out what happened when Alex and Olivia played Mr & Mrs...

 

Latest News

Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant: Get To Know The Cast Of MTV’s Brand New Series
From Holly Hagan To Kim Kardashian: 12 Reality Star Relationships That Crashed After Being On A Show
Spoiler Alert: Geordie Shore's Scotty T Talks All Things 'The Charlotte Show'
Love Island's Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Reveal Who Has Been Dropped From Their Wedding Day
Normani
Normani and Khalid Achieve Major Spotify Milestone
38 Thoughts I Had Re-Watching The Jersey Shore Pilot Eight Years Later
Tinashe
Tinashe Finally Unveils Star-Studded ‘Joyride’ Tracklist
The Weeknd
The Weeknd Teases Upcoming New Music on Instagram
Yes Lad
Find Out Which Yes Lad Band Member Used To Be A Stand Up Comedian & More Fun Facts!
Nina Nesbitt - Somebody Special - Acoustic Video
EXCLUSIVE: Nina Nesbitt Stuns with Acoustic Rendition of 'Somebody Special'
All The Kardashians' Beauty Hacks In One Place
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Fans Aren’t Happy About Liam Payne Being Pictured With Katy Perry
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Unreal Living Room But Is It Babyproofed?
The Reason Marnie Simpson Wasn’t A Huge Fan Of Her Secret Sex Tape
Little Mix
Little Mix Break Major UK Chart Record with ‘Glory Days’
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Opens Up About Her Mental Health As She Admits She’s Nervous For Counselling
Charlotte Crosby's Claims About The Size Of Josh Ritchie's Manhood Will Leave You Shook
Beyoncé attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City
The Beyonce Biting Saga Continues As Chrissy Teigen Leads Stars Speaking Out
People Think This Photo Proves Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Are Dating
Ella Eyre & Professor Green Added To Plymouth's Ocean City Sounds

More From Olivia Buckland

Love Island's Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Reveal Who Has Been Dropped From Their Wedding Day
MTV News
Olivia Buckland & Alex Bowen Reveal Who Has Been Dropped From Their Wedding Day | MTV News
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship: I Was A Broken Person
From Marnie Simpson To Olivia Buckland: The Celebs Who Are Selling Their Clothes On Depop
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Weighs In On Jess And Dom's TV Wedding: 'I'm Still Speechless'
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland, And Lateysha Grace Discuss All Things Sex In New Series That’s What She Said
Love Island's Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Talk Baby Names
Olivia Buckland On How 'Horrific' Lip Fillers Scarred Her Face
Olivia Buckland has said she&#039;d never use lip fillers again after they left her scarred
Olivia Buckland Reveals Lip Fillers Scarred Her Face, ‘I Looked Horrific’
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Hints Love Island’s Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Were Actually ‘P*ssed Off’ With Their Tattoo Designs - EXCLUSIVE
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
The Reason Marnie Simpson Wasn’t A Huge Fan Of Her Secret Sex Tape
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Charlotte Crosby's Claims About The Size Of Josh Ritchie's Manhood Will Leave You Shook
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
Spoiler Alert: Geordie Shore's Scotty T Talks All Things 'The Charlotte Show'
Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit
Love Island's Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Reveal Who Has Been Dropped From Their Wedding Day
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House