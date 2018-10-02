Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Share Secret Wedding Pics And They Partied HARD

At this point, we've all seen the stunning professional photos from Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's wedding, but now the Love Island stars have given the people what they really want.

Olivia took to Instagram to share the secret candid snaps from the reception, and it's safe to say they know how to party.

Instagram

Olivia and Alex tied the knot at Gosfield Hall in Essex on 15 September in a soireé that was attended by everyone who's anyone in reality telly as well as their closest family and friends.

In one snap, Alex can be seen carrying Olivia on the dance floor as she clutches firmly on to her drink (go on girl).

She captioned it: "We know how to do a wedding let me tell you." Yep, we're sensing that.

Instagram

The Love Island lady also shared a little insight into her night with the ladies she chose as her bridesmaids, and it looks like they had tons of fun.

It was a literal pile of gals as they all got together on a massive bed, carefully avoiding any drink spillage on their stunning gowns.

Another snap shows Olivia's perfectly manicured hand as she rested it on top off Alex's, which featured his sparkly new wedding ring.

Instagram

The couple are currently enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives.

But it looks like nothing can compare to their big day, as Liv wrote on the 'gram: "Nobody in the world, but you & I." My forever favourite day."

Instagram

If they aren't proof that you can find lasting love on a reality show then we don't know who is.

Where can we sign up?