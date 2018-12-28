Olivia Buckland

Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Talk 2019 Baby Plans

The Love Island newlyweds dished on some of their baby name ideas.

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 10:02

After getting married at the wedding of the year in September, everyone is wondering when Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen are gonna get busy making babies, and it looks like one of them is slightly broodier than the other rn.

The pair invited us into their home to chat about their baby plans, and they revealed some rather unusual name choices for their little ones.

Play the video to find out which Bowen babe is desperate for babies ASAP...

Watch this space, it might not be long until they start putting the parenting skills they learned on Love Island to very good use.

Hopefully, they can officially agree on a name!

Now get checking out Olivia exposing Alex talking all things Christmas...

