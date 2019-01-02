Olivia Buckland

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding

But the Love Island star has since forgiven the Geordie Shore lass for breaking the 'no phone' rule at her and Alex Bowen's September wedding.

Wednesday, January 2, 2019 - 17:32

When Love Island's Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen became the first Love Island stars to tie the knot in September they had a strict 'no phone' rule at their wedding.

But Geordie Shore babe Sophie Kasaei wasn't sure if she could use her camera, and she filmed a little bit of the location on the big day.

Play the video to see Olivia Buckland reveal she got 'mad' at Sophie for filming at the wedding...

While Olivia got a bit upset when she found out (she was in Bridezilla mode, as Alex explained), all has since been forgiven. Phew!

"Using your phone at a wedding during the ceremony, don't do it. You know, during speeches don't do it," Olivia explained. Alex added: "She thought nothing of it so it was harmless."

"But I still got mad, I won't lie," Olivia added.

Lesson learned!

