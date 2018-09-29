Olivia Buckland’s Wedding: All of the Details Of Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress

Now that the wedding of the decade has happened, all of the details of Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's top-secret nuptials are finally starting to come out.

The newlyweds debuted the first picture from the wedding earlier this week when they revealed their (drunken) cover of OK! Magazine, which showed their Big Day lewks of choice.

OK! Magazine

The Love Island love birds tied the knot in style at a gorgeous English castle surrounded by close family and friends, including Love Island mates Gabby Allen, Pete Wicks and Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei.

Alex wore a stunning electric blue fitted suit, to our delighted surprise, while Olivia looked absolutely breathtaking in a curve-hugging white lace dress that you'd believe was custom made for her body only.

OK! Magazine

The beautiful gown sits on her silhouette just gorgeously. We shouldn't be surprised as she always looks incredible but she truly picked the winner with this one.

Of course, everyone is desperate to know where the dress is from, who designed it, what the damage was, etc etc.

Don't worry! We've done some investigating and have it all figured out for you.

Enzoani

Olivia's gown was designed by luxury bridal wear designer Enzoani, a boutique that allows brides to alter the styles to make sure it totally embodies what they want.

Her white lace strappy dress was based on the designer's Mina dress, however Olivia revealed that she did make some changes for the big day so she felt totally comfortable and at her best in it.

Enzoani

“It was the third dress that I tried that I thought could be the one, so I took elements from each to make a dress I loved," she told OK! Magazine.

"I got the dressmaker to make some changes, including adding ruffles at the bottom, and extra layer and some beading."

She's a gal who knows exactly what she wants, and she's living all the better for it.

Congrats to Mr and Mrs Bowen!