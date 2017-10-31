Love Island's Alex Bowen Got A Massive Tattoo Of Olivia Buckland's Face And People Are Losing It

Olivia Buckland

Now that's what you call commitment.

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

In case you didn't already know that Love Island is the one place where true love really does prevail, last year's contestant Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland have just gone and confirmed it.

Yep, Alex has proved his endless devotion to his fiance by getting a massive lifelike tattoo of her face on his leg. Well, he already popped the question so some ink was the next logical step, right?

He's got the ink to prove his love, but has he got the knowledge? Check out what happened when Alex and Olivia swang by to play a game of Mr and Mrs...

Taking to Instagram to unveil the impressive artwork next to the selfie used as it's inspiration, the loved-up Brummie wrote: "The realest @oliviadbuckthanks to @chelsealouiisetattoo@darkheartstudiouk leg sleeves started (sic)."  

Alex hinted that the tat was just the start of a full-on leg sleeve, and we just hope he's going to leave space for some potential kids in years to come.

Alex Bowen showed off his Olivia Buckland tattoo on Instagram. / Instagram/ab_bowen

People have near-on lost it in response to the new ink, and opinions are pretty divided.

The couple have been hailed 'relationship goals' by some, with one person writing: "When your man gets your face tatted you know its real," as someone else wrote: "It's a forever thing."

However, a few pessimists out there thought that it maybe wasn't the smartest move: "You'll regret that massively when you break up," wrote one person while someone added: "awk if they finish."

"You're gonna regret that in 5 years," added someone else.

Of course we match 😌👸🏼🤴🏽 fun shoot today with bae. Tracksuits from @saintluxeclothing ❤️🔥 #OlivesOutfits

It seems that more than anything, Alex has opened a can of worms for S/O's everywhere. One poor fella received an @ reading: "If you really loved me then you'd have this too." as someone else mentioned their bae: "when you getting my beaut face on your leg then huh."

Oh Alex, what have you done?

