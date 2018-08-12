Ollie Locke

Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke To Become Ollie Locke-Locke Following Engagement

At least there’ll be no confusion.

Jordan Platt
Monday, October 1, 2018 - 14:58

It’s celeb engagements all round, as if Oprah just started handing them out herself: “You get a husband! And you get a husband! Everyone gets a husband!”

It’s no different for Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke either, as he's just announced his engagement to boyfriend Gareth Locke.

My happiest place.. with my favourite person X
View this post on Instagram

My happiest place.. with my favourite person X

A post shared by Ollie Locke (@ollielockeworld) on

The pair have known each other for 10 years and with Ollie having taken part in Celebs Go dating this year, he must of really taken his time in realising that Gareth is The One.

Having announced his engagement in the Times last week, Ollie has now revealed that he and Gareth, who already has the same surname as him, are taking the unconventional step of joining their last names into a double-barrelled surname.

“We are going to be Locke-Locke. I like the idea that his family and my family will be joined together,” Ollie told the BBC.

We’re so here for it and the couple’s engagement story is very romantic.

I have known him for 10 years, and at many of my most important life moments he was in the background. Earlier this year we realised that what we had both been looking for was standing in front of us all along, the greatest hint was probably that we already have the same surname! I have never been happier and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with someone who makes me smile like this every day! On Sunday I said yes Xx @garethplocke

Talking to Hello! about the moment Gareth proposed, Ollie told the magazine that it happened unexpectedly while taking a stroll through a park.

"We decided to go for a lovely walk with Bear in Kensington Park Gardens which is my favourite park and we came across the Peter Pan statue, which is my favourite statue," Ollie said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoMmhfpDXHs/

"I walked towards Gareth who was just standing there and he gave me a hug..."

Gareth added: "I was 200 yards away and I was thinking 'I have got to do this now'."

Our hearts. Melted.

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Worries She’s Alienating Her Castmates Because Of This Reason – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Admits It ‘Feels Like She Never Left’ The House As She Returns For The New Series – EXCLUSIVE
iPhone
If You Want To Get Around Apple’s ‘Screen Time’ Restrictions These Savvy Kids Know How
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
YO! MTV Raps - Dimzy
"Drill Music Is Being Scapegoated" - 67's Dimzy Pens Must-Read Open Letter In The Latest YO! MTV Raps
Zayn Malik reportedly slept with 41-year-old
Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split
Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke on holiday.
Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke To Become Ollie Locke-Locke Following Engagement
What Doctors Discovered After Measuring The Vaginas Of 650 Women
12 Amazing Black Brits In History To Celebrate
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Announces She’s Removing Her Breast Implants
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Is Even More Of A Boss After Having Stormi Webster And Here's Why
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn attending the premiere of The Favourite in New York City.
Taylor Swift Snuck Into Joe Alwyn’s Movie Premiere For The Favourite
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Flaunts Major Underboob In Kim Kardashian Style Dress
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Vomits All Over Her White Dress In Drunken Ordeal
Celebrity sightings: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.
Pete Davidson Joked That He Replaced Ariana Grande’s Birth Control With Tic Tacs
Little Mix Announce New Single ‘Woman Like Me’ Featuring Nicki Minaj
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Admits She And Jordan Edwards Have ‘Forgotten How To Be Romantic’ As They Try Date Night To Get Past Their Bickering
Kanye West on SNL
A 2 Minute Guide To Everything Kanye West Got Up To This Weekend
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Ashley Benson Sits Front Row As Cara Delevingne Makes Her Modelling Return At Paris Fashion Week
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE

More From Ollie Locke

Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke on holiday.
Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke To Become Ollie Locke-Locke Following Engagement
Celebrity
Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke Allegedly Stabs A Crocodile To Death On Bear Grylls Show, Angers Animal Rights Groups
Reality TV Stars 'Banned' In Celebrity Big Brother Shake-Up
Ollie Locke Defends His Feelings For Sam Faiers

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Vomits All Over Her White Dress In Drunken Ordeal
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Announces She’s Removing Her Breast Implants
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
Kim Kardashian Considered Breaking Up With Kanye West And Taking His Sperm?
Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Chloe Ferry and dog Ivy on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Accidentally Ate Her Dog Ivy’s Poo and Sam Gowland Can’t Handle It
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Admits She And Jordan Edwards Have ‘Forgotten How To Be Romantic’ As They Try Date Night To Get Past Their Bickering
Holly Hagan Lets Loose On Troll Who Slammed People For Having Cosmetic Surgery
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Flaunts Major Underboob In Kim Kardashian Style Dress
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Killing It In This Thigh-High Red Leather Dress