Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke To Become Ollie Locke-Locke Following Engagement

It’s celeb engagements all round, as if Oprah just started handing them out herself: “You get a husband! And you get a husband! Everyone gets a husband!”

It’s no different for Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke either, as he's just announced his engagement to boyfriend Gareth Locke.

The pair have known each other for 10 years and with Ollie having taken part in Celebs Go dating this year, he must of really taken his time in realising that Gareth is The One.

Having announced his engagement in the Times last week, Ollie has now revealed that he and Gareth, who already has the same surname as him, are taking the unconventional step of joining their last names into a double-barrelled surname.

“We are going to be Locke-Locke. I like the idea that his family and my family will be joined together,” Ollie told the BBC.

We’re so here for it and the couple’s engagement story is very romantic.

Talking to Hello! about the moment Gareth proposed, Ollie told the magazine that it happened unexpectedly while taking a stroll through a park.

"We decided to go for a lovely walk with Bear in Kensington Park Gardens which is my favourite park and we came across the Peter Pan statue, which is my favourite statue," Ollie said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoMmhfpDXHs/

"I walked towards Gareth who was just standing there and he gave me a hug..."

Gareth added: "I was 200 yards away and I was thinking 'I have got to do this now'."

Our hearts. Melted.