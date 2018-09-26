Get Your Questions In For Olly Murs!
It's up to YOU to decide the questions for the latest MTV Asks with Olly Murs!
If you could ask Olly Murs one question, what would it be? Well, with MTV Asks we're giving YOU the opportunity to put forward any burning question you've always wanted to ask him.
The artist, who got his big break through The X Factor all the way back in 2009, has now had four UK No.1s and five successful albums...and he's getting ready to release his SIXTH.
That's right, Murs has said he's putting the finishing touches on his next album as we speak!
So, we're bringing Olly Murs in for an exclusive MTV Asks where you've got the chance to ask him any question you can think of!
New album teasers? Behind the scenes details? Advice to follow your dreams? It's ENTIRELY up to you!
Simply fill in the form below, hit submit and tune into MTV Music when the show airs to see if your question made the cut! Be quick, if you wait too long you'll miss out!
Good Luck!
If you're like us and just cannot wait for the new album - you're in luck because his new single 'Moves', featuring the one and only Snoop Dogg, is coming on the 28th of September!
