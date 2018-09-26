Get Your Questions In For Olly Murs!

View the lyrics

I'm sick, I like it

There's a moment when we fight

I get so excited

Oh oh

The next move is someone's

Maybe that's what makes it fun

We don't know what coming

Oh oh



But you got me and i got you

Couldn't stop this if we wanted to

You got me and I got you



I like us when were unpredictable

Cause that's why love is so phenomenal

It's better when there's no one in control

We don't know which way it's gonna go



It drives me crazy

We go to bed at night in love

You wake up and hate me

Oh oh

But I just can't fight it

Other people might break up, but thats how I like it

Oh oh



Cause you got me and i got you

It's enough for us to make it through

You got me and I got you, oh



I like us when were unpredictable

Cause that's why love is so phenomenal

It's better when there's no one in control

We don't know which way it's gonna go

We're better when were unpredictable

And thats why love is so phenomenal

It's harder when there's no one in control

We don't know which way it's gonna go



Hey babe

We could do this a million ways, everyday

But I'll never get tired

I know you like it

I'm seeing that expression that's on your face, on your face

I know you really love it

I like us when we're unpredictable

Cause that's why love is so phenomenal

It's better when there's no one in control

We don't know which way it's gonna go



I like us when were unpredictable

Cause that's why love is so phenomenal

It's better when there's no one in control

We don't know which way it's gonna go

We're better when we're unpredictable

Cause that's why love is so phenomenal

It's harder when there's no one in control

We don't know which way it's gonna go

