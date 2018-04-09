Olly Murs

Olly Murs Hints At Cover Up During Black Friday Terror Scare

The singer was trolled for sending out a tweet claiming he heard gunshots.

Monday, April 9, 2018 - 12:04

Olly Murs has spoken up about his experience during the false terror alert in London’s Oxford Street on Black Friday.

At the time, the 33-year-old singer was shopping in Selfridges when he claimed he heard “gunshots” and sent off a tweet to his 7.85 million followers warning them to stay aware from the area. 

In an interview with The Sun, Olly has now hinted at a cover-up and said that the events of the day are still “all a bit murky” in his memory.

“I ran into an office after being told by the staff of Selfridges that someone was there with a gun. Whether they were shooting into the air, or whatever, something happened that day — whether it was covered up, I don’t know.

He added: “One minute I’m sitting there and this guy’s saying, ‘If you press this button you get a massage’ — the next I’m getting thrown against a wall. And then there’s people screaming and running towards exits and I’m thinking, ‘What the f***?’

“I ran for my life thinking ‘Someone’s upstairs shooting.’ The noise of people screaming, it was terrifying. The manager was in there, other senior people. This woman said ‘Someone was up there shooting, I could see him, in the beauty aisle he had a gun.'

While nine people were injured as they rushed out Oxford Circus tube station, British Transport Police insisted that no weapons were actually fired during the incident. 

 

